Roe gearing up for new INDY NXT series after teaming up with Andretti Autosport 

These are busy times for former and current winners of the Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year award winners.

Naas driver and 2019 award winner James Roe has joined the championship-winning Andretti Autosport team for the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season.

Roe will pilot the No. 29 Topcon Andretti Autosport Dallara to complete their driver line-up.

Harbouring dreams of racing in the Indy car series and the Indianapolis 500, Roe began his American racing expedition back in 2018 in the F2000 Championship Series before progressing to the FIA Formula Regional Americas Championship and Indy Pro 2000 Championship.

He recorded several race wins and secured many pole positions and podium finishes as he progressed up the racing ladder. Although this will be Roe’s first full-time appearance in the INDY NXT by Firestone Series, he made his debut in the series with a few races in the first half of the 2022 season.

Topcon Positioning Group, who partnered Roe in 2019, will support him in the INDY NXT series.

The Andretti Autosport team are very successful, winning championships in each of the Road to Indy development ladder series. Roe was the final piece of the jigsaw joining already confirmed teammates Louis Foster, Hunter McElrea and Jamie Chadwick.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 INDY NXT season with Topcon. To join a global team as successful as Andretti Autosport and align myself with their iconic brand is a massive moment for my career, both on and off the racetrack. We’ve put in a tremendous effort to get to this point, and I want to thank Michael Andretti, J-F Thormann and Rob Edwards for the opportunity.’

He added: “I would also like to thank Topcon for their continued support and I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead. I have full confidence that we have all the right ingredients for success.”

The fourteen race season begins of the streets of St. Petersburg on March 5th next.

Meanwhile, the current Motorsport Ireland Young racing Driver of the Year award winner Alex Denning opens his account in the GT Winter Series in Estoril this weekend.

The Rathfarnham driver will compete with the PROsport Racing team where he will drive their Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car. The GTWS consists of six race weekends in tracks in Spain and Portugal, one of which (Portimao) has already taken place.

Elsewhere, Young Rally Driver of the Year award winner Eamonn Kelly (Ford Fiesta Rally3) competes in the eleven stage Artic Lapland Rally that begins this Friday, he will be co-driven by three times British Rally champion Matt Edwards.

The Motorsport Ireland Kart Racing Championship awards takes place on Sunday afternoon in the Midland Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

Cork karter Daniel Kelleher, who won the Cadet category, will move up to the Iame X-30 Junior series on the home front for the forthcoming season. The Mogeely youngster will also ply his talent in the OK Junior series on the European circuit.