Damar Hamlin remains in hospital but ‘is in good spirits’ after cardiac arrest

The 24-year-old said he is passing medical examinations and asked well-wishers to keep him in their prayers.
Damar Hamlin remains in hospital but ‘is in good spirits’ after cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin remains in hospital (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)
Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 19:54
PA

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in hospital but “is in good spirits” eight days after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin is undergoing evaluation at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in the state of New York, having been released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday.

The 24-year-old said he is passing medical examinations and asked well-wishers to keep him in their prayers.

“Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, but is in good spirits, at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY,” read a tweet from the Bills.

“Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation today.”

Hamlin’s heart stopped nine minutes into last Monday’s match at Paycor Stadium after he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“Not home quite just yet,” he tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test.

“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!”

More in this section

Ireland name squad for Women's T20 World Cup Ireland name squad for Women's T20 World Cup
Martin Connolly is Munster Vintage A Champion Martin Connolly is Munster Vintage A Champion
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks NBA roundup: Jrue Holiday leads Bucks' rally past Knicks
HamlinPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>WHITEWASH: Barry Hawkins (pictured right) beat Mark Allen 6-0 in the first round of the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace. Pic: Adam Davy/PA</p>

Barry Hawkins whitewashes Mark Allen in first round of the Masters

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.275 s