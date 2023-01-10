Martin Connolly is Munster Vintage A Champion

Martin Connolly is Munster Vintage A (over-60) champion following a tense last shot win over Ted Hegarty at Terelton.

Although Connolly dominated the second half of the score, Hegarty dug in and kept in touch. He then put it up to Connolly with a great last bowl. Connolly responded in kind, his bowl drifted to the right, but it rubbed nicely and comfortably beat the tip.

It was a score of two halves, with the first half very much in Hegarty’s possession. He opened with a brilliant bowl past the graveyard gate. Connolly’s reply made the priest’s house, 20m hind. Connolly’s second went right and just made the end of the graveyard, to leave him almost a bowl adrift. Hegarty held a lead close to a bowl in the next two to the marsh.

Connolly gained a foothold in the score with a brilliant seventh to O’Sullivan’s, which gave him a six metre lead. Hegarty hit back instantly with a brilliant bowl facing the garage to edge back in front. Connolly followed with a score changing shot through the garage. Hegarty missed that and could never get back in front. Still, he kept Connolly on his toes, down to that decisive last shot.

Bryan Wilmot is on the crest of a wave of sensational form, confirmed by his latest win over Wayne Parkes at Lyre.

Parkes edged each of the first three tips to the forestry entrance. Wilmot got the better of the next exchange to win his first lead. Parkes followed with a great bowl over the tunnel, which Wilmot missed to concede the lead again. Wilmot reached Crowley’s wall with his next one. Parkes beat that well with a great bowl, which gave him a chance of making the bend.

Wilmot closed the gap when he got a nice rub off the left with his seventh bowl. That ensured he would open the bend in eight. To retain the initiative Parkes needed to open the bend with his seventh throw. He never got that one going, it veered off left and missed light. That gave Wilmot the chance to level, which he did and regained the lead by 10m in the process.

Parkes then failed to make the ‘crossover’. Wilmot hit back with a prefect bowl to go fully across to the gates. Parkes lofted next, to leave him just 30m shy of being a bowl behind. Wilmot pinned him back by making McCarthy’s bend with his next, pushing his lead to a bowl of odds. Parkes reached the middle of the high wall from there. Wilmot tightened his grip by making the rose-bed.

Parkes was left with his next shot. Wilmot brought the curtains down with another super shot that took his lead well over a bowl and ended any prospect of a late challenge.

Trevor O’Meara took the first win of the Ballygurteen tournament when he beat Gavin Twohig by two bowls. He led all the way, making better light in three to establish good odds. Twohig closed the gap with a big fourth bowl, but O’Meara pushed clear to the women’s lane. Twohig closed the gap again at the avenue.

O’Meara then played four great bowls in succession, which put the score to bed. After the first two he had a bowl of odds. He made O’Donovan’s with the next two to go two bowls clear.

Michael Murphy finished strongly from the bridge to beat Mark Burke by two bowls at Peake. Burke won the first shot, but had little joy after that. Murphy edged the next four before taking a solid lead with a big sixth shot. He had almost a bowl at the bridge. Burke defended that in the loft and in the next two. Murphy then upped the pressure with a big throw to raise a bowl and he increased his lead to the line.

Timoleague club hosted the first Munster trials for the All-Ireland underage team finals. Last year’s under-12 champion, Méabh Cuinnea, was best of the girls under-14 group, while Chloë Hubbard came top of the under-12 section. Additional trials, in all four provinces, will lead to the final team selections for both boys and girls ahead of the finals in March on the Newcastle road in Dublin.