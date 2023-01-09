Demons triumph in dramatic clash of the Titans

UCC Demons were dramatic 76-74 winners over Titans at Neptune Stadium to reach the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup final.

They will play Tolka Rovers, after the Dublin club defeated Maree BC at Parochial Hall.

Demons had to survive a scare - a last-gasp three-point basket attempt from Titans’ Brian Gaffney landed. However the clock had run out before he’d released the ball and UCC Demons clung on for victory, in a thrilling contest.

The outstanding Ben Horgan scored 26 points for the victors, including seven from the three-point line.

Tolka Rovers reached the final, edging a close affair against Maree BC on a scoreline of 89-81.

Both teams were accompanied by a huge number of supporters, who were animated from the outset.

Evan O’Rourke shone for Maree throughout the game and ended with a game-high 32 points. Tension mounted in the closing minutes of the match with Maree closing the gap to one point thanks to an O’Rourke basket with four minutes remaining, to trail 73-72.

Tolka kicked on with scores from Matthew Conlon and Ethan Testa Farrelly, to open up a five-point lead with two minutes to go. Huw Bevan’s two pointer for Maree saw them trail 83-79 with 48 seconds left, but the remainder of the game saw the sides exchange free throws and Tolka Rovers would round out a 89-81 win.

A 22-point performance by Kara McClean powered University of Galway Mystics into the U20 Women’s National Cup final at the expense of a dogged Waterford Wildcats team, 77-62 the final score in Upper Glanmire.

Both teams boasted a number of Irish internationals in their ranks, resulting in a game of immense quality on both ends of the floor. The outcome remained in the melting pot for long stretches, as the lead changed 11 times, but a sustained period of pressure from University of Galway Mystics midway through the third quarter ultimately proved the difference, as Waterford couldn’t find enough scoring outside of the excellent Sarah Hickey and Caitlyn Gloeckner to keep pace.

Limerick Celtics booked their place in the final of the Billy Coffey U18 Men’s National Cup, with a tantalising win over Dublin Lions, finishing on a score of 88-61.

One of Celtics main scoring threats Matthew Barry suffered three personal fouls, sending him to the bench early on, but despite this the Limerick side maintained their 8-point lead.

Dublin Lions came out inspired in the final quarter of the game, putting serious pressure on the Celtics team. Philip Kearney from the Limerick team insured that the rebounds were under control, scoring vital putbacks. Celtics held off the late surge of scores from the Dublin side to win the second semi-final by 27 points.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell will play Meteors in the U18 Women’s National Cup Final after a comprehensive 64-43 win over Limerick Celtics..

After the win, Brunell’s top scorer Issy McSweeney said: “We have been training so hard over Christmas and last year I tore my ACL in the semi’s, so it feels amazing to come back and win it this year”.

On Saturday, Ulster University banished the demons of a last four defeat a year ago to reach the Presidents’ Cup final, accounting for an in-form Malahide, 66-47 in Upper Glanmire.

Ryan McCormick’s team made the most of an out of sorts Malahide in the opening quarter, establishing a 12-point lead they’d never fully relinquish, leading wire to wire and advancing. They’ll play Moy Tolka Rovers later this month.

They confirmed their place in the decider with an 8-point win, 82-74 over Drogheda Wolves, who come up short in their bid to make it two final appearances in succession.

Defending champions Rebel Wheelers are into the IWA Cup final, after defeating Southeast Swifts 65-28. They will face Limerick Celtics in the final in two weeks’ time, after they won their last four decider against Killester IWA 52-35 at Upper Glanmire.

Player/coach Pat O’Neill and Jake Hennessy were the dangermen for Southeast Swifts, hitting 15 and 11 points respectively, as they fought to get their team back into contention, but Rebel Wheelers proved to be too strong.

Former Neptune player Adam Drummond, playing in his first IWA Cup campaign, had two points on the day and speaking afterwards he said: “We had to take care of business. This is our home venue in a way, we’ve had a couple of training sessions here (at Neptune Stadium) over Christmas, so we said we would use that as an advantage. We knew if we stuck to our game plan that Alan (Dineen) and Jerry (O’Regan) gave us, we were going to win.”