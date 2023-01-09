Freestyle Éanna stand tall to reel in Emporium

After a day of brilliant basketball in Neptune Stadium, DBS Éanna and Emporium Cork Basketball brought the curtain down with a boom. It was full-blooded and frantic, with the Dublin side ultimately standing tall to secure a spot in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup final.

As players and supporters jubilantly spun around him, coach Darren McGovern was still trying to find solid ground and process their 77-71 victory.

“This is amazing. I didn’t know…” he said with a bemused shrug.

“Ballincollig came out after half-time and put us down really fast. One thing we’ve learned with this team, for the last ten games or so, we’ve been down in every one and come back even stronger.

“I said it to the lads. I was wondering where the fight was, where the dog was. I was sceptical of them for the first time all season, but they stood up. We were double digits down, we just brought it back. They dug deep and I am thrilled for them. Thrilled for the club, the committee and the supporters.”

Competing in their third semi-final in a row, McGovern was in no doubt before or during the tie about the scale of the challenge in front of them. After a strong start, Emporium Cork Basketball reeled them back in and pushed clear, three John Dawson jump shot three-pointers and a dunk turning a one-point half-time lead into a 12-point margin.

Romann Nelson and Stefan Desnica then combined for 14 third-quarter points and cut the difference to one. In the final quarter, key shots from Adrian O’Sullivan and Dawson didn’t fall while at the other end Nelson was remarkably efficient.

“We have a better individual than them but team wise they are better coached. More set in their ways. We are freestyle and let things go, it can go ragged. I questioned them and they responded.

“We never mentioned the loss last year. We never mentioned that we haven’t beaten Ballincollig in my time here, four seasons. That is our first victory and I am super proud of that.

“I think what they are doing with Ciaran O’Sullivan (player/coach), his dad before, it is incredible. They are impossible to play against and have the dog in them. Credit to them. John Dawson put on a show. Jimenez (Gonzales) put on a show but we just managed to dig it out.”

Earlier in the day, University of Galway Maree beat Bright St. Vincent’s 86-68 to secure their first ever National Cup final showing. Against a team without the injured Stefan Zecevic and playing in their first semi-final in 17 years, the Galway club ran up a 29-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“The first half, very difficult to top that. One of our best first halves ever I’d say,” said coach Charlie Crowley. “We put in a lot of preparation. We knew nearly everything they would do and the lads listened. When they listen, it is easy.

“We said we were going to give them certain shots but the thing is if one person steps out of line, the whole thing goes to the wayside. We said we’d give them shots that they do not usually hit and they actually hit some of them, but we didn’t go away from it. They stuck with it and that is the most satisfying thing.”

Jarett Haines was outstanding throughout finishing with 28 points. For Bright St. Vincent’s, centre Giorgi Tvalabeishvili scored 21 and Donovan Fields hit 18.

“All the guys we brought in, they bring a professionalism to it,” Crowley said. “Those boys are there six nights a week. They love basketball and love this club. That is a huge factor. Last year they lived in the city.

“This year we made it our business that they lived in Oranmore and we go in together. Jarett does something like 25 hours of coaching a week. It is not just playing basketball.”

Having fallen at the same hurdle in 2022, Crowley was keen to channel that pain and played game footage on Friday night for the team.

“It is hard to use it because a lot of people weren’t here but we did last night. We put up the video and showed the emotion of everyone and how it felt when Neptune won the semi-final. We said then, ‘no regrets today.’ If we play our best basketball and lose, we can walk away happy.”

With constant pats on the back and handshakes, Crowley is eventually washed away in a sea of maroon and white. As he looked around with a broad smile he took a quick look ahead to the National Basketball Arena in two weeks’ time for the televised final showdown.

“The crowd was unbelievable and there’ll be even more in Tallaght!”