Awesome Trinity triple-threat books Killester decider

The Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup is set for a blockbuster final as Killester and Trinity Meteors both triumphed in Cork to set up a Dublin showdown in two weeks’ time.

Trinity Meteors swept aside DCU Mercy in ominous fashion at Neptune Stadium while Killester overcame a stern Waterford Wildcats test in the semi-final curtain raiser. Before the victors take the spotlight, a word from those left behind. Post-match a crestfallen Tommy O’Mahony paid due credit to Killester for their second-half showing after losing out on a 77-87 scoreline.

What is worse than encountering heartbreak? Being familiar with it.

“It is devastating losing a semi-final,” the Wildcats coach said. “We were here last year and know what it feels like. In the same boat again now…

“First half I thought we played really well. We got the shots we wanted and then things didn’t happen for us. Killester played really well in the second half and their zone stumped us a few times. Our shots didn’t drop the way they did in the first half. It is what it is. Fair play to Killester. They are deserving winners.”

Having led at the turnaround, a ten-point scoring run turned the tie on its head. Killester were helped by 25 fast break points, nine more than their opponents. Their bench scored seven versus two. Was it a valuable lesson? For some.

“Look, experience stands for one thing but if I said that inside in the dressing room, like some of the girls are here year after year. There are young girls there who will come on and learn from the experience.”

Offensive sensation Chyna Latimer finished with 34 points for a Killester side that fought back after several blows. In the second quarter a third Chanel Williams foul and a debated travelling call shortly after left their coach Mark Grennell exasperated as they trailed by four. In the end he was left with one prominent emotion.

“Relieved,” he said with a smile. “Really relieved. It’s fantastic, the girls were great and we settled down after looking a bit nervous in the opening half. It was a bit all over the place but once we regained control, we were fine.

“First half we were all over the place and we’ve done that all year. We hung around and finished well. Once we settle in, it goes good. I can’t say more for the girls, bouncing back each time they hit us.”

Williams returned in the second half after being swapped out to score 19 in total, celebrating back-to-back free throws in front of a vocal stand. The Dublin outfit brought with them the biggest crowd by a distance and Grennell explained that they drew on that.

“We said at half-time, we have a crowd here. Feed off it. Use that energy all the way to the end. Some of the girls played a lot of minutes and we looked fresh at the end and I’d credit the crowd for that.”

In the other semi-final, dual-sport marvel Dayna Finn was awesome as she scored 24 points. It was what she orchestrated rather than converted that pleased coach Niall Berry most.

“I am delighted. The big thing for me, last time we didn’t play well. Very individual. We didn’t even address why because all season we were playing as a team.

“The most important thing was coming together as a team and you could see it the whole game. I was delighted with that. When we put in a performance we are hard to beat and when we don’t anyone can beat us. That is the nature of the league.”

Trinity Meteors' triple-threat were all awesome. Irish international Claire Melia finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. Tall Celena Taborn played with a prominent knee brace and still dominated the post while netting 20. Finn was consistently clutch. They came together to form a united front and power the club to within a step of bridging a 27-year gap since they last lifted the cup.

“As a coach sometimes you have to address issues and fix certain stuff, but with the likes of Sarah, Dayna and Mireia, they know how to come together. As a coach you don’t have to do too much, you just need to give them a platform to do so. I’m really proud of them for coming together.

“Dayna makes us tick. Dayna has been so consistent, playing throughout. Obviously, Celena has been good and Claire has been good. Dayna has embraced the role of facilitating the team and when she gets an opportunity she takes it. She doesn’t look to force things; she doesn’t look to take it on herself or pick and rolls. She wants to play team basketball. The ultimate team player.”