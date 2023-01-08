Match-fixing investigation is ’embarrassing’ for snooker – Steve Davis

Snooker great Steve Davis has described the ongoing investigation into alleged match-fixing as “embarrassing” for the sport, and says any player found guilty of the offence will have shown a “breathtaking level of stupidity”.

This year’s Masters tournament got under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday without Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao, who are two of 10 Chinese players currently suspended from the tour pending the outcome of a probe by the sport’s world governing body, the WPBSA.