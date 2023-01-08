Conor Meany: Ballincollig blow up, Wildcats come up shy, Drummond back where he belongs

Eanna find a way again

DBS Eanna return to their second Cup final in three seasons after breaking Emporium Cork Basketball’s hearts in Neptune Stadium. DBS Eanna’s offence can be very simple at times, find the best matchup and exploit it off the dribble or in the post. The problem for large parts of the second and third quarters against Ballincollig on Saturday was that they couldn’t find a match up to take advantage of, particularly with Josh Wilson struggling offensively.

Down 10 for much of the third quarter and without an offensive spark like Sean Jenkins to turn to, things looked bleak for DBS Eanna. And yet again like they have so many times over the past two months, they found a way. The belief of their core unit that they are going to find a way is unparalleled in the league and as they brought themselves back into the game there was a sense of inevitability that they were going to win.

This week it was Romonn Nelson’s turn to be the X-factor. Returning to the game with 6.26 to go in the third, Eanna had only managed two points in the quarter and were down 12. Nelson scored 11 of his 14 in the remaining minutes and he also helped Stefan Desnica and Kristijan Andabaka to find their rhythm. It wasn’t always pretty by Eanna but their ability to win regardless of the style is impressive.

Ballincollig tighten up

For large parts of Saturday night's Cup semi-final, Ballincollig looked the more cohesive team and they were putting Eanna under pressure all over the floor. When John Dawson opened the second half with an 11-point burst with three 3-pointers and a dunk, it looked like Ballincollig were heading to their first-ever National Cup final.

REGRET: Ballincollig's Adrian O'Sullivan after his side's loss. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Unfortunately for the Cork team they lacked a bit of composure when up double digits as they constantly looked for a killer blow. Dawson, in particular, was forcing it from three after his good run and his shot selection down the stretch could have been better. As Eanna, clawed their way back into the game, the tightness of the Cork side was palpable as they missed a number of good looks trying to regain control of the game. Hitting just seven of their 36 threes, Eanna’s more direct style in the key winning moments was the deciding factor. 71 points was Emporium’s lowest return of the season and they will look back with regret at some of the missed opportunities they had in the second half.

Meteors follow Berry’s blueprint

With the players at Niall Berry’s disposal it isn’t hard to see what Trinity Meteors are going to try and do offensively to you. Their high-low game puts opposition under huge pressure as they can’t limit both Claire Melia and Celina Taborn. The duo dominated again on Saturday as they combined for 39 points and 24 rebounds. Meteors aren’t just limited to their inside game though and Dayna Finn (24) and Sarah Kenny (13) both added offence that made Meteors impossible to slow down.

Claire Melia of Trinity Meteors with Hannah Thornton of DCU Mercy. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

At times it isn’t the most free flowing basketball, but over the course of the game it was devastatingly effective and Meteors now have an opportunity to win their first Cup since 1996.

Second quarter dooms Mercy

Coming into the women's Cup semi-final, Mercy’s hope was that they had the size to compete with Meteor’s bigs and that their American duo they could score enough to stay keep with the southsiders. For the first 15 minutes both teams battled in a low scoring affair, but when Meteors found some offence just before the half, DCU couldn’t keep up as the lead moved from four (25-21) to eleven (39-28). Unfortunately for Mercy they aren’t designed to chase games offensively and as they tried to get back into the game, it left more opportunities for Meteors to clinically punish them. Sometimes it can be as simple as which team’s star players perform best and Meteors certainly got more out of their core than Mercy were able to.

Riera the conductor

Last weekend against Mystics, Meteors offence looked one dimensional and they couldn’t find any rhythm at all. Part of that was potentially having their eyes on the cup but another factor was the absence of Spanish point guard Mireia Riera. Without Riera, Meteors had to rely on Dayna Finn to run the point, which took away hugely from her game. Dayna is at her best when she’s free to be aggressive and take what she sees in front of her, the balance of doing that and running a team is near impossible. This weekend's Riera’s value was evident from the beginning as she handled Mercy pressure throughout and, although her eight points won’t have set the world alight, her presence opened everything else up for Trinity and Finn in particular was free to do what she does best.

Maree with professional performance

When it became clear that St Vincent’s would be without Stefan Zecevic for the second Men's National Cup semi-final, Maree’s progress to the final seemed inevitable. Yet, what was most impressive about the University of Galway team, who have never made the final before, was that they didn’t wait for the game to come to them, instead they went out and took it from the first quarter and never gave the Dubliners a chance. Jarret Haines ability to get to the rim at will and Rodrigo Gomez’ combination of size and skill were too much for Vincent’s in the first quarter and the result was done and dusted early on. The biggest compliment that can be given to Maree was that the performance was professional and clinical.

Crowley’s Coaching

The University of Galway Maree team have recruited excellently this season but to have their success purely down to talent would do a massive disservice to Charlie Crowley and the coaching job that he’s doing. Watching Maree play, what impressed me most was how cohesive everything they did was. Everyone looks to be on the same page and they had multiple defences that they could show to keep their opposition uncomfortable.

TEAM TALK: UG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Eoin Rockall spoke post-game about the chemistry of the team and for a young coach like Crowley to have to coach his Irish peers who are the same age as him and also blend in pros so effectively is a testament to the coach he is developing into. Eanna will provide a much bigger challenge in the final but Maree won’t be unprepared. Either way, one of them will lift the Cup for the first time in their history.

Killester return to Cup Final

2020 Women's Cup winners Killester are back in the Paudie O’Connor Final after overcoming Waterford Wildcats. Coming into the game, pundits expected Killester’s American duo of Chyna Latimer and Channel Williams to put Wildcats under pressure and they didn’t disappoint, combining for 53. The duo kept Killester in the game in a tight first half which Wildcats led and then when they got support from Clarke and Bogdanaviciene the game was won.

Even more impressive than the offensive output though was Killester’s second half defence. After allowing 46 in the first half, they were able to limit Wildcats to just 31 in the second and that was enough to turn a four-point deficit into a ten-point win. Killester don’t have a huge amount of size which will be an issue in the final but their zone could take Meteors out of their normal offence too.

Wildcats come up short

Sometimes timing is everything and this semi-final probably came at the worst time for Wildcats as they are in the midst of a downturn in form. Stephanie O’Shea’s physicality and ability was a big loss and it reduced the pressure on an undersized Killester frontline. Ultimately for Waterford, the depth wasn’t there with just six players playing more than five minutes. Aside from O’Shea, Tommy O’Mahony would have given anything to have star guard Abby Flynn available to him, unfortunately Flynn’s success on the Camogie field has kept her away from the team and a talent like hers is irreplaceable.

LATE SHOW: Chanell Williams of Killester celebrates victory at the final buzzer. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

With the Hickey’s, Wildcats have incredible talent and now the job for the club will be to get one or two more pieces that can complement them.

Rebel Wheelers continue dominance

Part of the charm of the Cup Semi-Final weekend is the range of games that are on show. One highlight for so many people within the community was Rebel Wheelers' win in the IWA wheelchair semi-final. Wheelers have become the standard bearers for the sport in recent years and have plenty of star power like Conor Coughlan on their team already. What made the game so special was seeing former Neptune star Adam Drummond back in Neptune Stadium as part of the Cup weekend.

Rebel Wheelers' Adam Drummond in possession against Southeast Swifts during the IWA national cup semi final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Although he’ll be the first to say it’s about the wider team, it brought a smile to a lot of people’s face to see Adam back on this stage.