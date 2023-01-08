Jacksonville Jaguars win AFC South with victory over Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars fought back from a 10-nil deficit in the second quarter.
Jacksonville Jaguars win AFC South with victory over Tennessee Titans

EMBRACEABLE YOU: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars hugs Trevor Lawrence. Picture: Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 10:54
PA

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South title with a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, ending an impressive comeback from finishing last in the past season to making the playoffs.

The Jaguars fought back from a 10-nil deficit in the second quarter, with a 25-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Christian Kirk scoring the first of two touchdowns.

The second, and winning, touchdown was achieved by outside linebacker Josh Allen with an impressive 37-yard fumble return which brought the Jaguars from seven points behind to a four-point win.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13.

It was a momentous game for the Chiefs, who secured the AFC’s top seed, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for total yards in a season, with 5608.

Ahead of the game, the Chiefs and Raiders held a moment of support for hospitalised Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, with applause and cheers around the Allegiant Stadium.

More in this section

Kristijan Andabaka and Hillary Netsiyanwa celebrate after the game 7/1/2023 DBS Éanna hold firm in a classic to leave Cork floored
John Burke goes for a basket 7/1/2023 Galway heal the hurt and see off Vincent's to book final date
DCU Mercy v Trinity Meteors - Basketball Ireland Paudie O'Connor Cup Semi-Final Awesome Finn powers Trinity Meteors to National Cup final
<p>ABSENT: Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn the Australian Open, adding her name to a growing list of notable withdrawals (Steven Paston/PA)</p>

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.225 s