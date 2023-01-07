DBS Éanna hold firm in a classic to leave Cork floored

Pat Duffy Cup semi-final: DBS Éanna 77 Emporium Cork Basketball 71

After an epic contest in front of a raucous Neptune Stadium, DBS Éanna found passage to the Pat Duffy Cup final. Emporium Cork Basketball made them delve into the depths of their soul to edge it although that will be of little comfort to a side that were left hunched over with hands on knees at the final buzzer.

DBS Éanna were playing in their third semi-final in a row, having also been finalists in 2020. They arrived with form thanks to a 9-2 Super League record so far and enjoyed a huge start with a big front line featuring three 6’6” men operating as forwards and a centre. Leading the way was Kristijan Andabaka with eight first-quarter points proving pivotal as they held an 11-point lead at the break.

A bruising second quarter saw the Cork outfit come charging back. Five minutes in they called on the formidable Keelin Cairns who exerted himself all over the floor. His three-pointer early in the second quarter kickstarted the local side who won that period 21-9. When Dylan Corkery drove to the basket twice and produced four points, the ‘Ballincolling’ chants were lifting the roof.

Ten first-half points from Mark Reynolds, who shot an impressive 75% from the floor, kept DBS in touch. At half-time they trailed by one.

The terms were set. A dogfight in Cork. To reinforce that message, point guard John Dawson scored a three and turned to stare down the DBS Éanna bench. On the next play he executed a textbook steal and break to pull clear and dunk.

Again the bleachers made their delight clear and the former G League player kept giving them what they desired, hitting another three a minute later. Darren McGovern called a time-out and the bench roared to get the team going as the tie threatened to slip away from them.

Thankfully, they would not be going quietly into the night as a quality game became a thriller. From 12 down, Romann Nelson and Stefan Desnica combined for 14 third-quarter points and cut the margin to one with the final chapter to come.

In a relentless finish, key shots from Adrian O’Sullivan and Dawson didn’t fall while at the other end Nelson was devastating. In total he scored 14 points. DBS Éanna had pulled six clear when player/coach Ciaran O’Sullivan summoned a stunning steal and behind-the-head pass to Jose Jimenez Gonzales for a three-point play.

McGovern’s outfit were not for wilting. With the clock ticking down, captain Neil Lynch followed up a Reynolds basket with a vital three. They progress to play University of Galway Maree in the showpiece.

Scorers for DBS Éanna: Kristijan Andabaka 21, Mark Reynolds 18, Romonn Nelson 14, Stefan Desnica 14, Neil Lynch 6, Joshua Wilson 4

Scorers for Emporium Cork Basketball: Jose Jimenez Gonzales 21, John Dawson 20, Keelan Cairns 12, Adrian O’Sullivan 6, Dylan Corkery 4, Ronan O’Sullivan 2, Pau Cami Galera 6.

DBS Éanna: H Netsiyanwa, R Nelson, V Lovic, K Andabaka, S Desnica, N Lynch, A Dolenko, C Dikcius, J Wilson, N Comerford, M Reynolds.

Emporium Cork Basketball: A O’Sullivan, D Corkery, H Murphy, A O’Connor, J Dawson, P Cami Galeria, C O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan, L O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Jimenez Gonzales, K Cairns.

Referee: E Perry, J Dooley, C White