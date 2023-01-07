Galway heal the hurt and see off Vincent's to book final date

Pat Duffy Cup semi-final: University of Galway Maree 86 Bright St. Vincent’s 68

Powerful. A year after they were defeated at this stage, University of Galway Maree returned to storm into the National Cup showdown after securing an 18-point win at Neptune Stadium on Saturday night.

They outscored Bright St. Vincent’s by 13 points in the opening quarter and never let up, brutalising the post and raining down scores from all over when it mattered most.

American Donovan Fields has been an influential figure for the Dublin club so far this year and Charlie Crowley had eventually taken notice as they deployed a variety of zones and pressures from the off to try and force him onto his left hand. In the buildup to the game, Josko Srzic spoke about how much of a loss Fields' main ally Stefan Zecevic would be after he suffered an injury last week against Killester.

Zecevic, who had averaged 22.6 points per game, was on the sidelines but as expected did not play a minute. After falling behind 8-2, the Galway outfit took over to score 17 of the next 21 points. They lead 29-16 at the end of the first quarter with the awesome Jarret Haines mustering 14 points in an eight-minute spell. By the final buzzer his total was 28.

Meanwhile, Charlie Coombes hit a pair of threes and enormous centre Giorgi Tvalabeishvili rallied to hit 18 first-half points, but they were unable to interrupt the varied attack at the other end of the court. The margin at the break was 19.

Bright St. Vincent’s shooting let them down after the restart while Stephen Commins reeled off five in quick succession. A Haines three-pointer halted a brief run as the Galway side were outscored by two in the third.

Coming down the stretch University of Galway Maree unloaded the bench. Paul Freeman made two free throws before they came together to celebrate in front of a packed maroon and white stand filled with flags, pom-poms and Arrabawn posters.

Twelve months on from a semi-final loss that left them devastated, the Galway side danced off the court.

Scorers for University of Galway Maree: Jarett Haines 28, Stephen Commins 15, Rodrigo Gomez 13, Eoin Rockall 9, Zvonimir Cutuk 8, Zach Light 4, John Burke 4, Cathal Finn 3, Paul Freeman 2

Scorers for Bright St. Vincent’s: Giorgi Tvalabeishvili 21, Donovan Fields 18, Charlie Coombes 13, Donal Monaghan 5, Robert Graham 8, Jordan Bakeba Nsimba 3

University of Galway Maree: E Rockall, S Commins, G Fernane, P Freeman, M Thiam, C Finn, M Sweeney, C McCormack, J Burke, B B Burke, R Gomez, Z Cutuk, J Haines, Z Light

Bright St. Vincent’s: D Fields, J Verschoyle, T French, E Darling, C Coombes, J Bakeba Nsimba, D Monaghan, A Devitt, S Zecevic, G O’Dea, M Neary, A Costache, R Graham, P Ryan, G Tvalabeishvili