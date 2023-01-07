Awesome Finn powers Trinity Meteors to National Cup final

Paudie O’Connor Cup semi-final: DCU Mercy 60 Trinity Meteors 82

Trinity Meteors are one step away from bridging a 27-year gap since they last lifted the National Cup after a dominant 22-point triumph over DCU Mercy at Neptune Stadium.

Niall Berry’s outfit came into the clash joint-top of the Super League with their only defeat of the season coming against today’s opposition.

They raced into a six-point lead in the opening five minutes with Celena Taborn impactful on both sides of the ball. Wearing a sturdy knee brace, the 6’3” post had restricted movement but still scored four points before swapping out.

Two Tyra Johnson three-pointers kept DCU Mercy in touch before they got up to speed and pulled level by the end of the first quarter.

Multi-sport star Dayna Finn gave an exhibition of play-making throughout. She zipped chest passes from the top of the key to the wing. Taborn at the rim was a fruitful investment that was consistently funded. If that was all the Mayo native contributed it would have been considerable but she led the way with 24 points as well. At one point before the turnaround, she slotted a three and raced back to wrestle the ball back on the next possession. The Irish international was a class apart all day.

DCU were outscored 22-11 in the second quarter as Claire Melia started to pick up speed. That triple-headed threat left them scrambling and once Sarah Kenny got in on the act with a pair of threes there was only going to be one outcome. After the third stanza the score was 62-45.

Down the home straight the supremacy continued. In total Trinity netted 52 points in the paint versus 18 on the other side. As for Finn, remarkably she was the only player on the court to play all 40 minutes. Fatigue? Hardly. The game’s final play ended with her in the corner as she shot for three to finish with a flourish.

Scorers for DCU Mercy: Tyra Johnson 15, Lindsey Abed 16, Rachel Huijsdens 12, Hannah Thornton 4, Nicole Clancy 4, Maria Clavijo 3, Megan Connolly 2, Maeve Phelan 2, Miciah Fubara 2

Scorers for Trinity Meteors: Dayna Finn 24, Claire Melia 19, Celena Taborn 20, Sarah Kenny 13, Mireia Riera 6

DCU Mercy: M Connolly, N Clancy, L Abed, T Johnson, M Clavijo, M Fubara, R Huidjsdens, H Thornton, M Phelan, C Mulligan.

Trinity Meteors: D Finn, S Keane, S Kenny, R Hynes, L Blaney, A Marmion, E Moloney, C Melia, S Clarges, C Taborn, R O’Keeffe, N Kenny.

Referees: J Dooley, E Perry, L Aherne