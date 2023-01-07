Killester finish strong to overcome Waterford and book final spot 

Red-hot Chyna Latimer helps the 2020 champions make it back to a Paudie O'Connor Cup decider as Wildcats suffer more semi-final pain
HOW SWEET IT IS: Chanell Williams of Killester celebrates victory at the final buzzer of the Basketball Ireland Paudie O'Connor Cup Semi-Final match between Waterford Wildcats and Killester at Neptune Stadium in Cork. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 14:33
Maurice Brosnan

Paudie O’Connor Cup semi-final — Waterford Wildcats 77 Killester 87 

2020 champions Killester are back in the Cup decider as Waterford Wildcats suffered more semi-final heartbreak in a Neptune Stadium thriller on Saturday.

Central to victory was the performance of the sensational Chyna Latimer who finished with 34 points while shooting 66% from outside the arc.

Latimer started explosively as she drained a three-pointer and followed it up with a cool drive to the basket. Not to be outdone, Karli Seay hit back with five of her own, with a superb steal added in for good measure. The first quarter continued in that back-and-forth fashion with just two points separating the teams at the break on a 21-23 scoreline.

In a high-quality affair, Irish international Sarah Hickey stepped up on both sides of the floor. It was an all-action display from the guard with relentless rebounds and steals as well as 18 points. Offensive marvel Latimer continued to lead the Killester charge while Chanell Williams contributed 12 points before a third foul midway through the second quarter saw her swapped out.

Much to Mark Grennell’s frustration, that foul and a travelling call momentarily after halted their momentum as the Wildcats transformed a six-point deficit into a five-point lead at half-time.

After the turnaround Sinead Deegan started with an absurd bounce pass for Hickey followed by a fake and score of her own. To their credit, the Dublin outfit took each punch on the chin and returned fire. Tall Ieva Bagdanaviciene began to dominate the post. She nailed a three with two minutes remaining to tie it up before Killester kicked on during an unanswered ten-point run.

The third quarter ended in controversy as Hickey missed but rebounded to basket just before the buzzer. Once again Grennell protested vigorously and there was a lengthy discussion between officials before it eventually stood.

They responded by bursting out of the blocks and pulling in front. With two minutes remaining, Williams nailed two free-throws to push their lead to seven and held her finger to her lips as she sprinted by the stand. Seay counter-punched with a monster three. From there Killester kept a valiant foe at arm’s reach as a vocal travelling support roared them home to a Dublin final in two weeks’ time.

Scorers for Waterford Wildcats: Karli Seay 21, Sarah Hickey 18, Sinead Deegan 13, Kate Hickey 14, Jasmine Walker 9, Helena Rohan 2 

Scorers for Killester: Chyma Latimer 34, Channell Williams 19, Ieva Bagdanaviciene 10, Michelle Clarke 9, Ella McCloskey 8, Jenna Howe 4, Robyn Malone 2, Bree Shelley 1 

Waterford Wildcats: C Gloeckner, H Rohan (C), S Hickey, K Seay, J Walker, S Deegan, I Fitzgerald, O Dullaghan, C Kavanagh, S O’Shea, M Liston.

Killester: C Williams, M Clarke (C), C Latimer, S Courtney, E McCloskey, B Shelley, J Young, R Malone, I Bagdanaviciene, M Long, L Walsh, S Walsh, J Howe.

Referees: M Nazimek, A Immers, T Dunphy.

