Hickey sisters hoping to continue mother's legacy

They’ve got the key, that’s been their secret. Well that and who their mother happens to be.

This time two years ago Kate and Sarah Hickey were denied the chance to go down to Cork for the customary National Cup semi-final weekend, just as Covid also would deprive them of the opportunity to play with their respective national underage teams. But while the country was in lockdown and their sport and national league was shut down for 18 months, they would reach almost daily for the most valuable metal in their household, even more precious than any of the Superleague or Cup medals their mother ever won.

Decades earlier Jillian Hayes had been entrusted with a key to the gym of Our Lady of Mercy secondary school on Ozanam Street, helping make her the outstanding Irish player of the 1990s. Now it had been passed on to the next generation, and with the Mercy falling within the five-mile radius of their home, they’d form possibly the most productive pod in the country.

“At the start [of lockdown], I would have been really upset,” says Kate, now 20. “It was my last year with the Irish U18s so the chance to go to the Euros with them was taken away. Then [in the late summer of 2020] it looked that we were going back playing [club basketball] only for it to be cancelled again. On top of that there was the stress of studying for the Leaving Cert [remotely]. But the way we came to look at it was, ‘Well, we have all this time now and there’s nowhere else really to go, so why not go to the gym and shoot some shots?’

“I definitely became a better shooter for it. Before [lockdown], I was a very streaky shooter. I’m still a bit streaky but not nearly as much as I used to be.

“And Sarah definitely developed a lot more post moves. She lived down there [in the post], working on moves, whereas I’d get bored of them so I’d just go to the other end and shoot by myself!”

Even when her older sister gravitated to the far basket though, Sarah invariably wasn’t on her own. More often than not Jillian was there too. As a player she had been one of the country’s greatest exponents of post play. Now as a coach she is one of its greatest advocates and teachers. Though she welcomes that bigs such as Kate are now encouraged to put the ball on floor and can play out on the perimeter, she often feels the pendulum has swung too far the other way: where once tall kids were confined to playing in the low block, now not enough of them are versed in how to play there.

That’s what makes Sarah such an exception, so exceptional. Last year she averaged 18.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for Ireland at the U18 European championships; was MVP in the U20 National Cup final for a victorious Wildcats team captained by her sister and coached by her mother, and like Kate made both the U20 and senior national team setups. In the block she’s a chip off the old block. Even more advanced possibly, her fiercest opponent, her own sister, will vouch.

“Everywhere we go, everywhere we’ve gone – say at camps when we were younger – we’ve always got, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Jillian’s two, aren’t you?’” smiles Kate. “And then the next thing they’d say is, ‘And are you as good in the post as your mum?’ Well the one video we’ve seen of her playing is some game in Kerry and her only move was a drop-step to the baseline. Sarah’s footwork would be a lot better than Jillian’s!”

It’s a point her mother concedes and echoes with a laugh.

“That was about the only move I had! It was the same with [Michelle] Aspell. At the time she was renowned for this one move. Nowadays it’d be called a pro hop but back then we just called it the Aspell Move because she was the only player in the country who could do it. Now every kid in the country on the Irish U18 team can do a pro hop. They’re just exposed to far more.”

It’s all relative though, all evolution. Jillian is both grateful and cognisant that she was offered a level of coaching far and beyond what almost anyone in the country was. She only took up the sport when she started in secondary school in the Mercy, her first coach inheriting a self-confessed “big, awkward, lanky, uncoordinated kid”. But that coach was Evelyn Hearn, her French teacher, a scratch golfer and an ace basketball coach as well. Evelyn sadly passed away six years ago but a local golf tournament is named in her honour while her legacy to basketball remains too.

GLORY DAYS: Jillian Hayes in action for Wildcats against Meteors in 1996. Pic: INPHO/Tom Honan

“Every day we’d do stations on footwork. Jump-stopping. Pivoting off both feet, reverse and forward. Repetition, repetition, repetition. I still use some of her stuff coaching now. She was brilliant. Sometimes I’d tell my dad, ‘I hope it rains today so Evelyn won’t be able to play golf and she’ll do another session with us this evening instead.’”

Her dad would be John Hayes, again someone you can’t tell the Wildcats story without mentioning. Like his daughter he knew nothing about basketball until the mid-eighties. He was from Bennetsbridge, Noel Skehan-hurling country. But immediately it captivated him.

“I was completely taken by the whole theatre. You weren’t standing way back up in the terrace. You were right beside it and could see and hear everything.”

He started out as a team driver, maybe six or seven kids squashed into his car and another six or seven in Evelyn’s. Soon he was driving the whole club. Fund-raising, cancelling the club debt, the lot.

They still smile at the memory of the American tea parties they’d throw, the Tower Hotel kindly giving them use of a function hall on the house, with each player selling a table having knocked on every door in the city.

“We’d come home with buckets of coins, the whole team and my grandmother on their knees in our sitting room counting and bagging the money,” says Jillian. That October mid-term break, she was over in Connecticut, Boston and New York, playing against high school teams during the day with her classmates, then at night playing against US college teams with the Wildcats national league team, coached by the legendary Gerry Fitzpatrick.

Everyone would be roped in to help the cause. Jillian’s brother Declan never played himself but ended up videoing all their home games, using the camcorder Fitzpatrick had forked out on. Other siblings and fathers would under John Hayes’s command and supervision go down to the school assembly hall and bring up 300 or so chairs to the hall; then once the game had finished see him at the door and bring them back down again. Eventually they forked out on retractable seating, again a combined effort between the drive of the club and the generosity of the school and its principals.

They also had the support of some exceptional sponsors; first Snowcream, then Bausch and Lomb. Looking back they were glory years but there were a lot of tough days too.

For every new height they’d reach they constantly bump their heads off a ceiling. In 1990, only seven years after the club had been founded by Fitzpatrick and Hearn, they won the national top four championship. But for all their promise it would take them until 1995 to finally win a league. And even when they started winning leagues, they kept losing – blowing – Cups. From 1991 to 1996 they made every Cup weekend, only to fall short in the final (four times) or the semi-final (twice). And it wasn’t just that they would lose. It was that they would seriously underperform; their average loss during that six-year span was 60-45.

“We’d just freeze,” says Jillian with typical candour. “My mother would tell you that I’d bang every door and every kitchen press in the house for about a week after losing in the Cup. I try to tell mine now after a defeat, ‘Forget about it, that’s over with, get on with your life, there’s another game!’ but those games were tough to move on from. Even now for all we’d win you’d remember those losses.”

They’d finally break through that final frontier. Twenty-five years ago this month, en route to also winning their fourth of five consecutive leagues, they’d get their hands on that Cup, with Hayes scoring a game-high 24 points in the final against Naomh Mhuire. In 2000 and 2001 they’d win it again, meaning when Hayes retired to have children with her husband Alan the following year she had accumulated six leagues, three Cups and four Top Fours.

Wildcats haven’t won any senior national silverware since then, but still they’ve kept the flag flying and the flame burning. When Kate was about six and Sarah four, Jillian started back coaching in the club and has been doing it ever since. Taking them through the same steps and footwork that Hearn and Fitzpatrick used to do with her all those years ago. Bringing them down to Cork since they were U12 for the competition and the intensity they’d encounter in the Parochial Hall (“A lot of what we’ve done we’d credit to the mothers of Brunell,” Kate smiles. “They’d be shouting and screaming at us when we’d be playing against their daughters but that’s why we love playing there; you’re never going to play in a dead game in the Hall”). Coaching them to U18 and U20 national cups, all the while taking the club academy on Saturday mornings and coaching the Superleague team as well.

She’s cut back a bit. Tommy O’Mahony, who has coached multiple national underage teams, is now the head coach of the Superleague team who play Killester in Saturday’s senior Cup semi-final, with Hayes now his assistant. This season they brought over a young Spanish coach, Jorge Juan Ramos, to help out coaching the underage (“We lost a lot of coaches after Covid who never came back and I’m just not ready to go back to do another 20 years,” says Hayes).

But still she head coaches the U20s (who feature Sarah and play in the national semi-final on Sunday), the U18s, as well as continuing to be assistant coach to James Weldon with the senior national team. After working almost 20 years for Bank of Ireland, she now is a special needs assistant in her alma mater, the Mercy, a job she loves, for the kids she gets to meet, the place she gets to meet them and the time it allows her to still coach.

John has also taken a step back. He’s no longer the chair, just the club’s honorary president. But still he writes the reports for the local papers and radio and acts as a taxi when needed for the next generation.

“It’s great now where all the games are online and the girls might be up the country and I can still take my notes and do up my report. And watching the two girls gives me tremendous joy.”

It’s a pleasure more and more will be treated to in the coming years.