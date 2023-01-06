Presenter Jacqui Hurley to leave Sunday Sport role after 14 years 

Jacqui Hurley has announced that she is to leave her presenting role on RTÉ Radio One's Sunday Sport after 14 years.

The presenter posted a statement on her Twitter page explaining her decision to resign in order to concentrate on TV commitments and family time.

"After 14 years presenting Sunday Sport, this Sunday will be my last show," Hurley said.

"Making the decision to step away from doing something I love has been incredibly difficult, but with all my other work commitments in television and the need to also have some precious family time, something just had to give.

"Being given the opportunity to present such an iconic programme for so many years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and I'm forever grateful to Paddy Glackin and Glen Killane for taking a chance all those years ago on a young broadcaster who really didn't know what she was doing."

She continued: "From the first five years of learning everything I know from the master, Con Murphy, to the guts of the last decade sitting beside my longtime friend Darren Frehil, I have literally lived the dream, presenting matches all over the country, close to 60 All Ireland Finals, international matches, the Olympics and beyond. There were so many special days and memories I'll cherish for a long time.

"Being the first ever woman to present the show is really something I've only come to appreciate fully in recent years. Knowing I'll be the first of many is something to be even more proud of."

Hurley concluded by thanking various contributors to the show before touting a possible return someday in the future.

"I have loved every minute of my 14 years on the show and I'll seriously miss the craic with gang at matches on a Sunday afternoon," she continued. "Hopefully I can come back someday! For now though, you'll find me on the telly!"