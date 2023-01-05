Bills say Damar Hamlin has shown ‘remarkable improvement’ over past day

Hamlin has spent past two days sedated and in critical condition
Bills say Damar Hamlin has shown ‘remarkable improvement’ over past day

PRAYERS: A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium. Pic: AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 16:29
Agencies

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours”, the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin “is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement”.

The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed after his heart stopped while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals on Monday night.

The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.

The Bills’ announcement comes as they prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

