Motorsport Ireland president defends decision to allow hot rod racing

Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper has defended a decision by the governing body to provide insurance that will allow hot rod racing to resume at the Waterford Raceway near Dungarvan in Waterford.

Never before has the governing body embraced this form of motorsport, indeed previously, MI licence holders were threatened with suspension following their participation in a charity hot rod event. In general, competing in non-Motorsport Ireland organised motorsport competitions, described by a senior MI official as “unlicensed motorsport” is frowned upon by the governing body.

Representatives from Motorsport Ireland’s motorsport council will be in attendance at a meeting in Dungarvan this Saturday evening to discuss the insurance with officials of the club and its members. A post on Waterford Raceway Facebook page stated.

"After 12 months of so much uncertainty around the club, we are delighted to have secured insurance for the 2023 season in association with Motorsport Ireland.”

Harper said, “Motorsport Ireland are taking direction from the FIA about people's participation in motorsport. This is a pilot, seeing how it will go and it will be run under very strict conditions.”

Asked to elaborate on the conditions, he added, “Well, they have to be worked out yet but they will be run under guidance from Motorsport Ireland in relation to events. There will only be one event type happening which will be a hot rod event.”

The president stressed no Motorsport Ireland-affiliated club will be hosting events at the venue.

“It gives us (MI) opportunities to grow and also gives opportunities for other organisations, who may not be able to avail of insurance to come and talk to us.”

Asked if Motorsport Ireland were taking on the role of brokers, he said, “No, not at all, the policy is with Motorsport Ireland.”

On the possibility of increasing the risk factor, he added, “We see it as embracing a new part of motorsport and bringing our sport forward and expanding into other areas of the sport.”

He revealed that a track inspection has taken place by the relevant individuals (including those from the insurers) while FIA personnel will also carry out a track assessment, possibly even virtually, Mr. Harper was unwilling to reveal the cost of the insurance.

It appears that officials from many of the MI-affiliated clubs around the country have been taken aback about the meeting and more particularly the provision of insurance cover. It’s only a few years since Motorsport Ireland secured cover at the eleventh hour in order for the season to begin with a forest rally in Carrick on Suir. MI, due to what they claim as sensitive information, has never revealed the cost of the insurance premium to their affiliated clubs.

In the mid-1980’s and following a tragedy, a group of competitors were key to securing insurance and created a substantial fund. Subsequently, when the fund was no longer needed, the monies were transferred to the Motorsport Ireland Benevolent Fund, that appears to be run by trustees, no figures are currently available.

It remains to be seen if the addition of this spectrum of motorsport will have any consequences for the possible return to a full calendar of rally events in 2024.