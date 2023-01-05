New year, more injury misery for Emma Raducanu in latest forced retirement

Raducanu unable to continue after rolling ankle at ASB Classic
New year, more injury misery for Emma Raducanu in latest forced retirement

OUT: Emma Raducanu, who was forced to retire hurt from her second-round match at the ASB Classic in New Zealand after rolling her ankle 11 days before the start of the Australian Open. Pic: PA Wire.

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 11:04
PA

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire hurt from her second-round match at the ASB Classic in New Zealand after rolling her ankle 11 days before the start of the Australian Open.

The British player, 20, had won the opening set 6-0 against Viktoria Kuzmova in Auckland but lost the second 7-5.

Raducanu called for medical treatment before the start of the third set, and just two points into her service game it became apparent she could not continue.

Raducanu ended her 2022 season early after suffering a wrist injury in October, but had started 2023 by rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over emerging Czech talent Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, on Tuesday.

More in this section

Australia Adelaide Tennis Novak Djokovic escapes gruelling encounter with Quentin Halys in Adelaide
Bills Hamlin Football Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin showing ‘signs of improvement’ after cardiac arrest
WTA says return to China will require resolution to Peng case WTA says return to China will require resolution to Peng case
<p>ACCEPTING: Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a forehand return to France's Quentin Halys. Pic: AP Photo/Kelly Barnes</p>

Djokovic accepts missing US events over Covid vaccination requirements

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.256 s