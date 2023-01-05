Novak Djokovic escapes gruelling encounter with Quentin Halys in Adelaide

The 21-time grand slam champion kept his composure and eventually clawed his way to victory.
Novak Djokovic escapes gruelling encounter with Quentin Halys in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic was made to earn his victory against Quentin Halys, outlasting the 64th-ranked Frenchman 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) in their round of 16 clash at the Adelaide International 1 (Kelly Barnes/AP)

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 05:39
PA Sport

Novak Djokovic was made to earn his victory against Quentin Halys, outlasting the 64th-ranked Frenchman 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) in their round of 16 clash at the Adelaide International 1.

The Serbian world number five endured a slow start to take the first set in a tiebreaker, and found himself again trailing 5-3 in the second.

However, the 21-time grand slam champion kept his composure, breaking to love and eventually clawing his way to victory.

Djokovic said on atptour.com he was happy to make it past Halys’s challenge.

“It was a great performance from my opponent today and I want to congratulate him for a great fight.

“He played like a Top 10 opponent. He was serving big, hitting his spots and on a fast court like this it’s tough to break, so two two-breaks is a realistic score in today’s match. I’m glad to overcome the challenge.”

The win sets up a thrilling quarter-final encounter with 18th-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who earlier overcame Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-3.

Meanwhile, America’s Sebastian Korda defeated Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-4.

More in this section

WTA says return to China will require resolution to Peng case WTA says return to China will require resolution to Peng case
Cazoo World Darts Championship 2022/23 - Final - Alexandra Palace You have to keep going – Michael Smith hopes triumph teaches kids crucial lesson
Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks NBA roundup: Giannis hits career high 55 for the Bucks
ATPPlace: UK
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in a critical condition in hospital (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin showing ‘signs of improvement’ after cardiac arrest

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.239 s