Aidan Murphy regains pre-Covid form to beat Gary Daly 

Aidan Murphy closed 2022 on a high, continuing a sequence of great results, with an emphatic win over Gary Daly at Castletownbere. That and his current run re-position him in the leading ranks for the 2023 senior championship.

He was the last pre-Covid All-Ireland champion, following a quality win over Cathal Toal at Tullysaran in 2019. That sublime form eluded him till the final quarter of 2022.

He got the better of the first two shots, with Daly taking the third to the layby. He regained the lead immediately with his next one to the graveyard. He then consolidated his lead by making light. He increased his odds in the next two into the chicane. His next was a very tightly measured loft, but it reached its destination and pushed him close to a bowl in front.

He raised a bowl with his eighth. He increased his lead to almost two past the council yard. Daly kept it under two bowls in the next exchange, but Murphy raised the second bowl with a great 11th, which ended the contest.

Martin Coppinger prevented a double for the Murphy brothers when he beat David Murphy, by well over a bowl in a later score. Murphy won the first three to the layby. Coppinger won the lead with his fourth and had 60m odds at the end of the graveyard. He continued to press ahead and had a bowl of odds after eight, which he comfortably held to the end.

Among the other Castletownbere winners were Paul Buckley who beat Tim Young by over a bowl on Thursday. Young won the early shots, but once Buckley got in front he quickly took control. Tommy O’Sullivan had mixed luck, he beat Éamon Bowen by a bowl on Thursday, but lost to Bryan Wilmot on Wednesday.

Billy Connolly was the star act at Bottlehill on New Year’s Day. He partnered with Billy Cahill for an impressive win over Éamon Connolly and Declan O’Leary in the John O’Donovan Cup final. O’Leary opened with a huge bowl to gain an immediate bowl of odds. Instead of this settling things it led to a highly competitive final, with fortunes and the lead changing hands several times.

When it came to the business end of the score Billy Connolly showed his class. Each of his last three shots were perfect. Those, assisted by the intervening ones from Cahill, catapulted them two bowls clear.

The Jerry O’Mahony Cup final never reached the same pitch. Consistently good play from Brian Quinlan and his teammates Niall Moloney and Bernard O’Donovan was too much for Pat Scanlon, Mick Cahill and Ryan Buckley.

A blistering start proved decisive for Margaret Sexton in her Munster Junior final win over Anna Hurley at Béal na Bláth. She made light past the “Bull’s gate” in four to go two bowls clear. She raised a third bowl at O’Mahony’s. She needed all her odds as Hurley closed with three sensational shots to save the bowl of odds.

At Bauravilla Jimmy Collins led all the way to secure his place in the Mikie Hourihane Cup final with a last shot win over Denis O’Sullivan and John Cahalane. For most of the score he led by close to a bowl on both his opponents.

A mistake with his third last from the grotto left him exposed to a late challenge. O’Sullivan and Cahalane both grabbed the half chance to force a last shot. In the final throw Cahalane missed the line, O’Sullivan beat it by 20m and Collins beat that by ten metres.

Darragh Dempsey made the perfect start to 2023 when he beat James Nagle at Rosscarbery. Nagle won the first shot, but Dempsey took the second and quickly built a solid lead. He was two in front, till a big shot from Nagle closed the gap up Barry’s Hill. Nagle wasn’t able to make further gains and Dempsey increased his lead in the final quarter.

Hall of famer, Denis Collins, has died. He represented Ireland several times in European championships as well as being an accomplished boxer. In recent years he was a coach-mentor to the Sexton sisters, including Margaret, who won the Munster Junior final on Monday. Mikey O’Donoghue, the grand of old man of the famous north Cork bowling family has also died.