Novak Djokovic starts singles season with win over Constant Lestienne

Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.

Djokovic began his build-up for this month’s Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men’s singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.

“For the first match I can’t complain,” Djokovic said after beating the world number 65.

Back in the winner's circle 👏@DjokerNole | #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/5se1ycNz65 — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 3, 2023

“I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.

“He is a counter-puncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots.

“But once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set I thought I stepped it up and played really good tennis for the rest of the match.”

The 35-year-old Serb, who is making his first tour-level appearance in Adelaide since 2007, plays France’s Quentin Halys next.

He's everywhere. All the time. 👀@DjokerNole | #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/KTAZc9qwNG — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 3, 2023

The other seeded player in Djokovic’s quarter of the draw is Denis Shapovalov.

Seventh seed Shapovalov recovered to beat Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 2-6 6-4 6-3.

Jannik Sinner began his season with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund, while Karen Khachanov advanced by beating Pedro Cachin 6-2 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev moved into the last 16 with a 7-6 (6) 2-1 win over Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian having to withdraw through injury in the second set.