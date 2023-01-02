Glanmire go joint-top of Super League after win over Killester

Reigning champions The Address UCC Glanmire joined Trinity Meteors on a 9-1 record at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League table, following their 91-80 win at Killester on Monday.

Killester had led by three at the interval, but The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell praised the defensive effort of his side in the third quarter with their backs against the wall, limiting to Killester to 12 points over that period.

“It was a typical post-Christmas game. Our first half performance was below par, particularly on the defensive end. The girls did a brilliant job defensively in the third quarter and we eventually wore down a dogged Killester team. Our shooting was really good today. We made 16 threes and had real depth in our squad, with a huge performance from our bench. We'll use the next two weeks now to get ready for a real push in the title race.”

Killester’s Chyna Latimer top scored with 30, while Chanell Williams and Khiarica Rasheed finished up on tallies of 24.

Ulster University got a long-awaited second league victory, as they saw off the challenge of Waterford Wildcats, edging out the contest 74-67. Wildcats led by as many as 11 in the third quarter, but Patrick O’Neill’s side dug deep to get the win, buoyed by the scoring of Emily Maupin (19) and Aoife Callaghan (18). Kate Hickey led the way for Waterford Wildcats with 19.

Speaking after the win, Ulster University head coach Patrick O’Neill highlighted a well-rounded team performance.

“Really happy with the performance, it was a real team win with everyone contributing. We had four of the team in double figures and played some of our best ball this season. Wildcats are a quality side and it was only towards the end of the third that we were able to get some stops and push on from there, but credit to Waterford, they made it tough and played to the end.“

Elsewhere, Trinity Meteors and DCU Mercy recorded wins over University of Galway Mystics and Singleton SuperValu Brunell respectively on Friday, while i3PT Fr. Mathews defeated Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on Saturday.

Ahead of their InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final on Saturday, Emporium Cork Basketball bounced back from defeat last time out, to come through a close game against Flexachem KCYMS, victorious on an 85-81 scoreline. The win brings them to a 7-3 record for the campaign.

Player/coach Ciarán O’Sullivan was pleased with his side’s showing.

“We lacked a bit of sharpness, but a good performance overall. Very happy that we almost had six players in double figure scoring. Killorglin played really well and it took every bit of experience and composure to get over the line.”

John Dawson topped the scoring charts with 27, closely followed by Robert Alan Kelly Jr. and Pharroh Gordon of Flexachem KCYMS, who both shot 26.

In the Dublin derby, Killester saw off Bright St. Vincent’s 81-62, to join Emporium Cork Basketball on a 7-3 record. Gregorio Jesus Adon Encarnacion was in fine form, topping the scoring charts with 28 points. Donovan Fields, of Bright St. Vincent’s had 27, ahead of a big week for his side, who are in InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final action against University of Galway Maree.

Killester head coach Brian O’Malley said: “It's great to come out on the right side of a derby game like that. First game after Christmas is always tricky, but we coped with all that well and did a lot of good things. Obviously Stefan's (Zecevic) injury was a major factor and we wish him a speedy recovery, it'll be a race against time for him to be ready for the Cup next week and hopefully he'll be able to get out there.

“Paul (Dick) and Greg (Jesus Adon Encarnacion) early in the game really put their defence under pressure and we were able to build a bit of a lead. Third quarter, we stepped up defensively and the few stops stretched it out, but Vincent’s always battled hard, which was expected. Good win, delighted to get over the line and now we've a couple weeks to prepare for (University of Galway) Maree.”

DBS Éanna and University of Galway Maree moved to 9-2 records with wins earlier in the gameweek, while UCC Demons (7-4), Moycullen (2-9) and Griffith College Templeogue (4-7) also registered victories.

In MissQuote.ie Division 1, leaders McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles claimed a dramatic 51-50 win over Griffith College Templegoue, thanks to Alarie Mayze’s driving layup with 1.4 seconds to go. Mayze finished with 15 points. Griffith College Templeogue had led for much of the game and Camila Casanueva missed two free throw attempts for the Dublin club when they led 50-49 with 21 seconds to go.

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles moved to a 10-1 record and are now six points clear of second-placed Portlaoise Panthers, who slipped to their second defeat of the season, 65-62 to Marble City Hawks, on Friday.

Limerick Celtics recorded their seventh victory, with a 83-72 result on the road against SETU Carlow. Scout Frame has averaged 29.4 so far this season, she ended up on 30 this time out, while Lucy Devoy got 27 for Limerick Celtics.

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions defeated Swords Thunder 85-65 in a Dublin derby. Amelia Motz top scored for the victors on 22, backed up by Emily Smyth (16). Peggy Black put in a big performance for Swords Thunder, notching up 27 points.

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 leaders Moy Tolka Rovers were defeated 77-66 at Ulster University. Ulster University were quick out of the blocks, leading by 14 after the first quarter. Conor O’Sullivan top scored with 23 points, followed by Moy Tolka Rovers’ Matt Treacy on 20.

Limerick Sport Eagles and Moy Tolka Rovers both have 9-2 records at the top of the table.

SETU Carlow recorded their sixth win on Monday, beating SETU Waterford Vikings 98-69. There were four points between the sides at the interval, but SETU Carlow outperformed their opponents from then on, with Conor Harkins starring on 25 points.

On Friday Dwyer’s of Cork Fr. Mathews defeated Scotts Lakers SPK 114-71 to move to a 7-3 record.