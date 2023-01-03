Rhasidat Adeleke is equipped to keep pace with rocketing standards

Five Irish sportswomen to watch in 2023

RHASIDAT ADELEKE (Athletics)

The Tallaght sprinter is no longer unknown but the burning star who tore up the Irish senior record books from 60m to 400m this year, looks set to shine even brighter in 2023 for her US college (Texas) and Team Ireland, particularly because she has only run six individual 400m races outdoors so far.

Despite that, she made the European senior 400m final and was also just one place short of making the World 400m final, an astonishing achievement for an athlete who only turned 20 in August and is a relative newcomer to the quarter mile. Women’s 400m standards are rocketing globally but 6’1” Adeleke looks equipped, physically and mentally, to keep pace and it’s hoped she’ll also play a key role for Ireland’s 4x400m teams (female and mixed) in 2023, anchoring the great depth of domestic talent in the event right now.

ROISÍN NÍ RIAIN (Swimming)

BREAKOUT SEASON: Paralympic Swimmer Róisín Ní Ríain. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Irish para-swimmers have proven themselves to be among the best in the world and Limerick teenager Roisín Ní Riain looks set to follow the likes of Ellen Keane and Nicole Turner in winning Paralympic medals after her breakout season in 2022. The 17-year-old from Drombanna in Limerick, who has vision impairment, won her first major medals – bronze in the S13 100m Backstroke and 100m Butterfly – at the World Championships in June where she was also fourth in three other finals and missed out a third medal in the 200m IM by just fractions of a second.

She trains with Swim Ireland’s elite squad in UL, is coached by John Szaranek and is combining 18 hours training a week with sitting her Leaving Cert next summer and then faces into World Championships in Manchester a month later. Her unflappable big-race temperament is as impressive as her versatile talent.

MEGAN CAMPBELL (Soccer)

CRUCIAL: Megan Campbell (left) celebrates with Diane Caldwell. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

With Ireland heading to their first World Cup, all eyes will be on the Girls In Green in 2023. The team’s superstars are well known but Megan Campbell, a 28-year-old from Drogheda whose career has been constantly stymied by injuries, will be just as crucial.

She was part of the Irish U17 side that came within a penalty shootout of winning their Euros in 2010 and also reached their World Cup quarter-finals.

After a scholarship at Florida State she went to Manchester City for five years (she memorably provided assists for two goals in their 2017 FA Cup final victory) and signed for Liverpool in June 2021. She jokes that she needs WD40 to keep her troubled joints oiled but she was back fighting fit in time for Ireland’s final qualifying games. Her incredible long throw is an invaluable weapon in Ireland’s attacking armoury but the dogged defender is much more than that.

BETH COULTER (Golf)

SCHOLARSHIP: Irish golfer Beth Coulter. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter is already being tipped as ‘the next Leona’. Playing off +5.8 handicap at 18, the County Down star has just started a US college scholarship at Arizona State but before she left she became the first player in 62 years to win the Irish Close Women’s and Girls titles in the same season, winning the latter for a third year in a row. She was also second to Katie Poots in the national women’s order of merit, won the Ulster senior title, and the Royal Portrush and Hermitage Scratch Cups in 2022.

Like fellow-County Down star Ciara Mageean she’s also obsessed with camogie which she plays for Balygalget. Coulter’s one of a rich seam of young female talent in Irish golf right now along with Lauren Walsh (Kildare), Poots (Belfast), Annabel Wilson (Lurgan) and Sara Byrne (Douglas) and her rookie NCAA season is worth monitoring.

SAOIRSE McCARTHY (Camogie)

ALL-STAR: Saoirse McCarthy of Cork. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It might seem strange to be throwing a spotlight now on the Ballinspittle star given that its five years since she did that extraordinary treble – winning minor, intermediate and senior camogie All-Irelands with Cork in one season (2018) - but the Courcey Rovers star was a forward then.

Now she has developed into a brilliant wing-back and become a versatile defender in the Rebels’ pivotal half-back line. She’s become a target for puck-outs with speed to carry the ball and bringing a natural attacking sensibility to her new dogged defensive role, scoring 0-3 from play in the Division 1 league final and a point in the All-Ireland final. Cork were only pipped in the latter this year and McCarthy looks key to restoring them to glory. The prototype of a modern hurling wing-back, she’s a joy to watch and was rewarded with her first All-Star in 2022.