New Year. New Hope. Here’s your A-Z for 2023

A is for Ambiguity.

2023 is a Rugby World Cup year, which means the tradition of obsessing over "interpretation of the laws" will dominate as many headlines as who's winning the damn thing. High hits, wrapping the arms, staying on your feet, policing the breakdown, scrum-time; they’ll all have their day in the dock. That’s before we even get to 50-minute halves of rugby.

Some sympathy should be reserved for the actual referees, who rely very much on guidance from World Rugby, the governing body that often changes horse mid-race, depending on trends and public outrage. Rugby is hardly the only sport suffering from an outbreak of ambiguity - football with VAR and “let it flow”, Gaelic games with cynical play and unnecessary rules changes - but it is the one most acutely affected. Be prepared for some awkward TMO reviews in September.

B is for Bill Belichick.

Could it be that one of the greatest, if not the greatest, coaches of all time has finally run out of trick plays? Belichick’s legacy as a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots will be forever linked to the parallel greatness of his quarterback, Tom Brady. Since TB12 flew south to Tampa, the burning question in Boston was whether Belichick could rebuild without an all-timer under centre.

Three years into the post-Brady era, the evidence presented by the monosyllabic Belichick is that he has lost his midas touch. His greatness in those glory years was undeniable, but this year with Mac Jones was a veritable shit-show. Belichick was always the master of disguise, this season the only trick he pulled was convincing us he had another trick to pull. He didn’t. The end may now be nigh for Bill.

C is for the Club Championship.

So far, this season's offering has lived up to every other, proving the perfect antidote to professional sport. The final four in football is especially enticing. Keep an eye on Maigh Cuilinn. Their All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final clash against Derry's Watty Grahams next week promises to be a classic.

D is for Dončić, Luka Dončić.

The Slovenian 23-year-old is doing things in the NBA this season that many have never seen before. With a weak supporting cast around him with the Dallas Mavericks, there is little hope he will win a championship in 2023, but his individual scoring feats, assists, and defensive prowess have made him a one-man-show, and a near nightly highlight reel.

Like Larry Bird over thirty years ago, Dončić does not have the intimidating physical look of many of his rivals like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he is a beast in almost every area of the court. What makes the NBA most curious about him is his rather European ambivalence to hype and trash talk. He just shows up, night after night, does his business, and likely goes home to drink a stronger-than-average beer. He’s about one year from mega-stardom; catch him while you can.

E is for Eddie Jones.

Discarded by English rugby less than a year out from the World Cup, you get the feeling that the great survivor of international rugby will return to haunt all those who have consistently written him off. Whether it’s as a pundit (imagine!) or in the coaching box as a “consultant”, Jones likes the last word. You wouldn't bet on him not delivering it in Paris.

F is for Ferguson, Evan Ferguson.

The Bettystown teenager impressed Brighton manager Roberti de Zebri during the World Cup break, who hinted Ferguson may be in for more game time this Premier League season. How he, and Ireland could do with him (or anybody) scoring goals. The World Cup was littered with examples of the ordinary being elevated by proven goalscorers.

Look how Christian Pulisic made America better. How Gareth Bale, even with his pre-retirement slippers on, still had Wales overachieving. How Hakim Ziyech enhanced Morocco as an attacking midfielder. For all of Ireland's progress under Stephen Kenny, no goal threat has made us as predictable as an Eastenders Christmas Day omnibus, and twice as grim. We need one of Ferguson, Obafemi or Chiedozie Ogbene (literally anybody) to step up.

G is for Gilroy, Pat Gilroy.

The curious return of the great liberator of Dublin football may well be an absolute masterstroke, providing Dessie Farrell with some perspective from a subject matter expert rich in experience and knowledge, or a totem for the slow demise of a once great empire. Dublin were a kick away from beating Kerry last season, a win that may well have propelled them on to another All-Ireland. In that context, writing them off is stupid. Gilroy’s return does hint at a lack of absolute faith in Farrell being the man for the job, however. It’s a gamble, as either Dublin reclaim Sam, or the Jacks will officially no longer be back.

H is for Hubris.

RTÉ’s inability to fill the gap between GAA weekends with a quality midweek analysis or colour show is beginning to have a whiff of smugness to it. Sky exiting the market may have compounded the sense of comfort the national broadcaster may feel in its near monopoly of coverage of inter-county Gaelic games, but even if there are little or no TV alternatives, that is no reason to neglect evolving the product, as TG4 have consistently done down through the years.

There are only so many episodes of The Big Bang Theory they need to rerun, surely? How bold they plan on being may well be signalled by who they appoint to fill the empty chair at the Sunday Game. Will they promote from within? Or dare to poach the likes of Joe Molloy, a broadcaster who excels the higher the company he keeps? What’s certain is complacency is the enemy of progress, and RTÉ are in danger of being caught standing still.

I is for Insufficient funds.

What’s in the stars for Barcelona? Once the purists of European football, the protectors of Cruyfian ideals, Barca in the last two years made a public mockery of themselves, reneging on wages of star players, past and present, and exposing an economic model and grand strategy that was responsible for driving Leo Messi to the door. Champions League football is no longer a guarantee for a club who are now the epitome of greed and avarice.

UNFULFILLED PROMISE: Munster's Joey Carbery kicks at goal. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

J is for Joey Carbery.

Focusing in on one player seems harsh, targeted even, but Carbery has almost become a metaphor for unfulfilled promise, ergo, a living breathing allegory for Munster, a team forever on the brink of something great only to fail, and, in an obvious shot to Leinster old boy Sam Beckett, fail worse the next time.

It's a World Cup year. Jonny Sexton is prolific, but father time is undefeated in his title bouts with ageless tens. Ireland are a crash ball away from a World Cup without a viable plan B. The understudy shirt remarkably remains unfilled, and Carbery still has time to claim it. A big Spring campaign may see him reclaim the initiative, but with every passing mediocre cameo, he’s less the next big thing, and more yesterday's man.

K is for Kafala.

A nice word, right? Rolls off the tongue. A handy one to have in the locker to make you sound smart. Kafala is the Arabic word that defines adoption or, more specifically, sponsorship. Anybody who has spent time in the Middle East will have heard of the “Kafala System”, a term that defines the relationship between foreign workers and their local sponsor. So far, so fair, you’d think. In reality, kafala masks a system that is, at best, opportunistic and exploitative, and at worst, modern-day slavery.

The main focus of humanitarian reporting on Qatar’s World Cup was the plight of the tens of thousands of migrant men employed there, often in horrific conditions. What was largely ignored was a similar number of women “employed” as domestic workers, for whom the tournament must have been as remote as a science fiction movie. It's a sobering reality that, as the World Cup drifts farther from view, the plight of those employed under kafala becomes less and less relevant to us. Our appetites sated by onfield genius, the moral stain that defined its conception has been already scrubbed away, or rather, painted over. Kafala is a word worth remembering for no other reason than that.

LIKEABLE LOWRY: Golfer Shane Lowry remains one of the most humble and likeable players on tour. Pic: PA

L is for Lowry, Shane Lowry.

One of the unintended consequences of Liv Golf’s arrival as a disruptor on the world golf scene has been the other tours - the PGA and Europeans in particular - upping their social media game. A recent 25 minute video released about Lowry steered clear of the usual schmaltz associated with such contrived productions.

The first half was entirely dedicated to Lowry’s love of the GAA, the second was stolen by his granny, whose rendition of The Streets of Clara Town closed out the poignant short. Lowry remains incredibly humble and likeable for a man who has achieved so much. This could be the year he adds another major to his locker, a feat that would further cement his reputation as one of the country's greatest sportsmen.

M is for Mayo.

And McStay. And Maybe. I know, clutching at straws, but, the gap between first and fourth hasn’t been as tight in twenty years. Mayo will have the new manager bump and a backroom team a hip-hop artist from Atlanta would be proud of. Couple that with all the attention being on near neighbours Galway and it could be a potent cocktail for a smash-and-grab. As Steinbeck once said: "Now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good". Channel their inner Argentina. Put team above self. They may not have a Messi, but they should have a rejuvenated Ryan O’Donoghue and a Cillian O’Connor hungry to right a wrong or two.

N is for Nucifora.

David Nucifora, the IRFU performance director who has been in the job for a decade, and whose contract is due to expire at the end of this year's World Cup. Whether he decides to stay a while longer to aid transition is still up for debate, but what is certain is the impact Nucifora has had overseeing the most successful period in Irish rugby.

O is 'Oh brother, where art thou'?

For Kerry to repeat last year's trick, they will need brothers Clifford to stay healthy and hungry. Like Argentina and Messi, it’s impossible to see Kerry win without Gaelic Football's greatest player and his selfless brother, Paudie. Watching them has been a joy, but stopping them will be the first piece of beating Kerry puzzle.

P is for Pauw, Vera Pauw.

2023 is the year of the FIFA women's world cup, which, as you may have heard, Vera Pauw’s Irish team has qualified for. Jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, your June/July post-premiership hangover will be more than soothed by an event that has grown in stature, and, with Ireland’s participation, will see huge coverage this side of the pond.

Pauw had a rollercoaster year in 2022, highlighted by her team's qualification, and bookended by her having to publicly defend her reputation as a coach following allegations made against her in a recent NWSL/NWSLPA report, allegations she described as “an insult to my personal values and to my behaviour as coach”. A public figure, Pauw will spend much of this year in the spotlight.

Q is for Qualifying.

There have been few stauncher defenders of Stephen Kenny than I, but I regret to inform the world that my faith in the project is about as shaky as an NFT. An upcoming Euros qualifying group that includes France and the Netherlands will seriously test the process Kenny has undeniably tried to implement. He hasn’t been helped by a myriad of factors, some controllable, some not, but the harsh truth of it is, a bad start to the campaign could see his reign, one which promised so much, terminally fail. That would be a sad thing indeed.

R is for the Ryder Cup.

It will arrive on our screens with all the usual bluff and bluster in late September, with Rome playing host. As it stands, no LIV-aligned golfers are eligible to compete. It’s a storyline that will dominate the build up more than the storied “captains picks”. Expect Sky to turn their coverage up to eleven. If you thought previous iterations were over the top, the 2023 chapter promises to be Top Gun with cavity-back irons.

S is the Special Olympics.

The 16th edition takes place in June and will be held, for the first time ever, in Germany with Berlin chosen as the host city. Around 7,000 athletes from approximately 170 countries are set to compete in 24 different sports. There’s likely an olympian travelling from a town or village near you. A worthy event, and one all our kids should be watching.

T is for Tanking.

The art of tanking - that of deliberately losing games in order to win high draft picks - is one sport in America has long tried to combat, but with little success. Unless definitive evidence is produced by those within organisations, tanking is incredibly hard to prove, but it is potentially insanely lucrative. A number one pick in the draft - traditionally awarded to the team with the worst record in the league - is a game-changer for a franchise in the NBA or NFL. Tanking is an art form, losing while “trying” hard to win. It's also a fascinating study in human behaviour. Keep an eye as seasons close out, watch the tankers tank.

U in for United.

Since Alex Ferguson’s departure, they’ve turned more corners than Lewis Hamilton at Monza. Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford, Greenwood, Antony, Martial, each one of them has been - at various stages - the panacea and the problem. Today, Casemiro is the answer to all ills. Tomorrow, he will be too old. They have a manager who, though unproven, at least seems above all the noise. But this is a club for whom cacophony is currency. Erik ten Hag’s deadpan demeanour will only survive once his side is winning and winning hearts and minds in the process.

V for Vendetta.

Admittedly a strong word, but Rassie Erasmus’ reign as Caesar of South African rugby has lurched from one score-settling episode to the next. Infuriating to litigate, his behaviour in the build-up to, and during this autumn's Rugby World Cup will be a study in gamesmanship badly disguised as truth-telling. Erasmus constantly treads the fine line between visionary and vindictive. He won’t care, nor will the Springboks if they repeat the trick of four years ago.

W is for Women's Sport.

Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. Leona MaGuire. Sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke. Ciara Mageean. Boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke. Jockey Rachael Blackmore. Whether by accident or design, the 20x20 Women's Sport initiative received an incredible shot in the arm in 2022. This coming year promises even greater riches.

X is for Xhaka.

Like many, I’ve been waiting for Arsenal to crack. They’ve won an incredible 15 games out of seventeen to lead the Premier League, and with champions Manchester City in hot pursuit, the Gunners still show no signs of slowing. Much credit needs to go to Granit Xhaka, the Swiss midfielder who was once viewed as a pariah by supporters. Xhaka has managed to marry steel with discipline to lead a young squad to the summit of the table. Champions League qualification remains the club’s priority, but the longer this run of form continues, the more Xhaka and co will believe.

Y is for Ye.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, co-founder of Donda Sports, a company that describes itself as “limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions and sports.”

As with everything Ye has recently touched, the agency stands on the brink of oblivion, less than a year after its creation. Donda lost its two biggest star athletes, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Aaron Donald of the LA Rams, both severing association after Ye’s anti-semitic outbursts. 2023 is likely the year this company ceases to exist.

Z is for Zelensky.

Admire his Chutzpah, but if he appears on a large screen at the GAA Congress talking about his role as Strength & Conditioning coach with Monaghan, I’ll discontinue my GAA Go subscription. Enough now, enough.