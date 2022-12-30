Super League: Demons down Warriors, Neptune fall to Maree 

UCC Demons secured a huge win over Munster rivals Garvey's Tralee Warriors on a 92-86 scoreline as the InsureMyVan.ie Super League made its return on Friday evening.

Michael Randolph Jr was to the fore for Demons as he shot 33 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter at the Mardyke. In a matchup that ebbed and flowed throughout, a strong fourth quarter from the Cork outfit saw them outscore their Kerry counterparts 26-16, and eventually take the spoils.

De'Ondre Jackson top-scored for Warriors with 28, while Matija Jokic and Kieran Donaghy contributed on the scoreboard.

There was no such joy for Energywise Ireland Neptune, however, as Colin O'Reilly's men fell to University of Galway Maree 69-82 at Neptune stadium.

A tightly-contested opening half saw Maree go in four points ahead, 44-48. It was in the third quarter that the Westerners stamped their authority on the clash, and by the end of it, they held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth.

They never relinquished that lead and eventually won by the same margin. Rodrigo Gomez top-scored for the winners, while Nil Sabata hit the Maree defence for 13 points.

The top-of-the-table clash between DBS Éanna and Belfast Star was edged by Dublin outfit after a stellar fourth-quarter performance. Joshua Wilson and Romonn Nelson combined for 33 points for the winners, who outscored their opponents 29-6 in a crucial final ten minutes.

Elsewhere, Moycullen overcame the challenge of UCD Marian on a 17-point margin. Grant Olsson top-scored for at the NUIG Kingfisher with 24 points. In the final Super League game of the night, Ej Sligo All-Stars and Griffith College Templeogue played out a tight, entertaining affair, with Templeogue eventually winning out thanks to a late, late fourth-quarter fightback.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, there were two games up for decision. DCU Mercy had too much for Singleton SuperValu Brunell at DCU Arena, taking the victory on a scoreline of 80-58, while Trinity Meteors narrowly overcame University of Galway Mystics by a six-point margin.