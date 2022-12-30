Super League: Demons down Warriors, Neptune fall to Maree 

Michael Randolph Jr was to the fore for Demons as he shot 33 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter at the Mardyke.
Super League: Demons down Warriors, Neptune fall to Maree 

BOSSING THE PAINT: Tala Fam Thiam, UCC Demons, Kieran Donaghy, Garvey's Tralee Warriors. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 21:19
Shane Donovan

UCC Demons secured a huge win over Munster rivals Garvey's Tralee Warriors on a 92-86 scoreline as the InsureMyVan.ie Super League made its return on Friday evening.

Michael Randolph Jr was to the fore for Demons as he shot 33 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter at the Mardyke. In a matchup that ebbed and flowed throughout, a strong fourth quarter from the Cork outfit saw them outscore their Kerry counterparts 26-16, and eventually take the spoils. 

De'Ondre Jackson top-scored for Warriors with 28, while Matija Jokic and Kieran Donaghy contributed on the scoreboard.

There was no such joy for Energywise Ireland Neptune, however, as Colin O'Reilly's men fell to University of Galway Maree 69-82 at Neptune stadium. 

A tightly-contested opening half saw Maree go in four points ahead, 44-48. It was in the third quarter that the Westerners stamped their authority on the clash, and by the end of it, they held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth. 

They never relinquished that lead and eventually won by the same margin. Rodrigo Gomez top-scored for the winners, while Nil Sabata hit the Maree defence for 13 points. 

The top-of-the-table clash between DBS Éanna and Belfast Star was edged by Dublin outfit after a stellar fourth-quarter performance. Joshua Wilson and Romonn Nelson combined for 33 points for the winners, who outscored their opponents 29-6 in a crucial final ten minutes. 

Elsewhere, Moycullen overcame the challenge of UCD Marian on a 17-point margin. Grant Olsson top-scored for at the NUIG Kingfisher with 24 points. In the final Super League game of the night, Ej Sligo All-Stars and Griffith College Templeogue played out a tight, entertaining affair, with Templeogue eventually winning out thanks to a late, late fourth-quarter fightback.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, there were two games up for decision. DCU Mercy had too much for Singleton SuperValu Brunell at DCU Arena, taking the victory on a scoreline of 80-58, while Trinity Meteors narrowly overcame University of Galway Mystics by a six-point margin. 

More in this section

Irish Basketball 2023: Conor Meany's ten Superleague questions for the top contenders Irish Basketball 2023: Conor Meany's ten Superleague questions for the top contenders
Cazoo World Darts Championship 2022/23 - Day Twelve - Alexandra Palace Gerwyn Price books quarter-final spot with comfortable win over Jose de Sousa
Craig Breen enjoys ‘great day out’ at Boggeragh Rallysprint Craig Breen enjoys ‘great day out’ at Boggeragh Rallysprint
<p>EYES ON THE PRIZE: In action, during the Division 2 ladies final were Amy Harrington of Kenmare Kestrels (RED) and Rachel Griffin of TK Bobcats. Pic: Domnick Walsh </p>

Blitzing in Castleisland: This is a community heartbeat, not a sideshow

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s