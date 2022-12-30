Irish Basketball 2023: Conor Meany's ten Superleague questions for the top contenders

Can Ballincollig get the right balance?

Last year, in their first year in the Super League, Ballincollig's Emporium Cork Basketball were front-runners for most of the season before being undone in the playoffs. This year they are only one game off the best W-L record but may be in a better position with less pressure on their shoulders. Playing without Jose Jimenez Gonzales for the past two games has been a challenge and the Spaniard is critical to their title hopes as he gives the team a balance they lack without him. Last year we saw with Aaron Calixte in Tralee that a strong American point guard can control the game in Championship games. Ballincollig have the talent to get to more than one final this year and if John Dawson can provide that elite playmaking and not settle for too many threes, Ballincollig could be celebrating silverware at the top table for the first time.

Will Neptune end the 20-year wait?

Ten games into their season and Neptune have the best offence in the league in terms of points per game (92.5), but they also give up more points than any other team in the Super League (87). A significant factor in that is pace of play as Neptune are willing and able to get up and down with any team in the country. In their four league losses so far this year, their offence has struggled as they’ve scored under 90 points in all but one loss. What’s certain is that when we get to February and March the top team’s defences are all going to tighten up and not give up as many points, making winning with free-flowing basketball more difficult. Neptune, therefore, will have to find a way to improve their own defence if they are going to end a 20-year wait for a league title. I still think they are the team with the highest ceiling in the country if they can get it all right, but more so than any of the other contenders, that’s a big if.

Have Belfast Star found their real identity?

For the first six weeks of the season, Belfast Star looked like one trying to find a natural pecking order beyond their American Shon Briggs. What it resulted in was some stagnant basketball that looked at times like it lacked trust. Over the past couple of weeks though, Star have looked much more like an Adrian Fulton-coached team and have a nice balance to what they are doing. Star will have a crucial run in February and early March when they play all three Cork teams, including back-to-back trips to Neptune and the Mardyke. We will learn a lot about where they are at that point and whether other teams will be fearing them. Getting home court advantage will be a major goal for Star and if they can get it and not have a long journey in the playoffs they could easily find themselves at the business end of the playoffs.

Have Tralee too big a hill to climb?

In the past two games, Tralee have looked a resurgent force chasing a return to the playoffs. Whether that is kind scheduling against two of the northern conference weaker teams or an improvement from Tralee we will have to wait and see. It’s possibly both. Tralee are made for tough-nosed physical playoff basketball but whether they will get there or not remains the question. They are only two wins behind the playoff spots and their game Friday night away to UCC Demons could be a massive momentum-swinging game. A win and they are right in contention but a loss would leave them three games behind Demons and a long way from their goal. Strong play from Matija Jokic is a must for Tralee and they need to find a way to unlock Eoin Quigley a bit more offensively.

Kyle Hosford scores for UCC Demons against EJ Sligo All-Stars at the Mardyke Arena.

Is MJ Randolph enough to carry UCC Demons?

When Demons lost back-to-back games to Sligo and Moycullen it looked like the wheels were coming off the Cork side. New signing MJ Randolph has helped settle them back down and back-to-back wins, including an impressive win against Emporium Cork Basketball away, means Demons are back in control of their destiny. They don’t have an easy run over the next five games with Tralee, Eanna and Neptune all coming to the Mardyke, as well as a tough trip to Killester. A win over Tralee Friday night would set them up nicely for the playoffs but with lots of young contributors they don’t want to be in a battle for a playoff spot into the last weeks of the season. Randolph has been incredible so far, as teams scout him more you would expect his contributions to come down slightly but the combination of Randolph, Fam and Hosford is offensively good enough to get Demons to the playoff and to contend. Will their defence hold up in the big moments is the question that will concern Danny O’Mahony.

Will Maree survive Mvuezolo’s absence?

Joe Mvuezolo was a brilliant find for Charlie Crowley and his 19.4 points a game will be deeply missed by University of Galway Maree in the second half of the season. That said, Maree have the depth at that position to survive it and we’ve already seen increased production from Eoin Rockall and Stephen Cummins in the limited post-Mvuezolo era. Heading into a Cup semi-final as favourites for the first time, and having the best record on Christmas Day will both bring new challenges to Maree. Charlie Crowley has a presence on the side-line that belies his age and experience and Maree will need him to lead the line as they navigate new territory. Consistency and emotion will be the two big factors for this Maree team particularly as they have to lean on younger Irish players more. We know they have the talent but as those hard moments become more frequent in the second half of the season will they be able to keep delivering?

Can DBS Eanna maintain the balance?

Eight and a half could be the magic number in Super League when it comes to rotation players. You want options off the bench but for your key guys to get a rhythm you rarely see teams going much deeper than eight in big games. DBS Eanna have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talent and depth, but injuries have forced them they have had to go with a shortened rotation. What it has meant is a cohesive core unit that have been excellent for the first half of the season, particularly when they are focused. As some of their injured rotation players from previous years get back healthy and re-enter the picture, it will be up to Darren McGovern to navigate the trick of keeping people happy and involved. It’s not always the easiest thing to do, especially when most of the squad are experienced players and think they deserve an opportunity to be a difference maker. Winning definitely helps mask any potential issues, and if Eanna can continue to play like they have for the first half of the year the drive for trophies should eliminate any potential disquiet.

WOMEN'S SUPERLEAGUE.

Do Meteors have the depth to win it all?

In the Women's Superleague, Trinity Meteors look, on paper, the team to beat in all competitions this year. They have only one loss and they suffered it in a mid-week game where they were without Irish International Dayna Finn. They have a bit of everything available to them with inside scoring, good guard play and the X factor of Claire Melia, who is looking for her own personal repeat double having won the league and cup last year with Glanmire. Despite all that they have, there is still questions to be answered. We know what we are getting from Melia, Finn and their American Taburn in particular, but as we get into crunch time the best teams should be able to take away your first and second option.

Glanmire's Claire O'Sullivan cuts inside the Trinity Meteors defence in November's Cup clash but it was thew Dubliners who prevailed.

Meteors will need their role players to produce big moments if they are to get by the DCU hurdle in the Cup semi-final next week and Glanmire in the league challenge. Mireia Riera Serda, Sarah Kenny and Rebecca O’Keefe are the three key support players that Niall Berry needs to contribute on the big stage. They have the star power and if they can get the support Meteors could be celebrating silverware for the first time since the nineties.

Can anyone stop Glanmire’s momentum?

The Address UCC Glanmire are the form team in the league at the moment with dominant displays over recent weeks. Coach Mark Scannell highlighted that Claire O’Sullivan had her mojo back, and it’s been O’Sullivan, Mia Furlong, Annaliese Murphy and Áine McKenna that have given Glanmire a depth in offence that every coach in the country would envy. With Brittany Byrd and Khiarica Rasheed, they have two very good Americans and once Scannell can maintain the balance of not relying on them, Glanmire are going to be tough to stop. With no cup distraction, Glanmire will have February 5th circled on their calendar as they welcome Meteors to the Mardyke in what could be a title-deciding game. Without a cup to look forward to over Christmas and with two weekends off in January, it will be up to Mark Scannell to maintain the momentum they’ve been building in recent weeks to ensure they are ready for those league challenges early in the new year.

Have DCU Mercy enough offence to win silverware?

Nine games into the season and DCU have the best defence in the women's league by a huge margin. The worry for Mark Ingle will be that at 70.2 points a game, their offence is only better than the bottom three teams in the league. Mercy should be in a better position but two dramatic last second losses has them two games behind the league leaders. Mercy will make life difficult for every team but whether or not they can create enough half-court offence against teams that don’t turn the ball over against them will remain to be seen. They match up well with Trinity Meteors and will feel they have a great opportunity in the Cup semi-final if Hannah Thornton and Rachel Huijdsens play to their full capability. Mercy need Glanmire or Meteors to slip up to get back in the title race properly but if they can get a bit more offence out of American Britany Roberts (6.4ppg) then they could well be ready to take that opportunity if it does arise.