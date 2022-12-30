Craig Breen enjoys ‘great day out’ at Boggeragh Rallysprint

On board the ex-Marcus Gronholm Ford Focus WRC, Waterford’s Craig Breen and co-driver Peter Brennan took an expected victory in the CFF Group Boggeragh Rallysprint near Nadd. Fastest on all four timed runs, they finished 48 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta R5 of Cavan’s Stephen McCann and co-driver Tommy Hayes. Carlow’s David Condell and his Limerick co-driver Greg Shinnors (Ford Fiesta R5) were 12.9 seconds further behind in third.

On the first run over the 5.6 kilometre stage Breen took a 12.8 second lead over McCann, who was on his first gravel outing in some four years. Daniel Cronin, on what his first real gravel stage in the VW Polo GTi R5, was 6.2 seconds further behind with Carlow’s David Condell in the ex-Joe Connolly Fiesta R5 just 1.9 seconds further back. Ray Breen, double driving the Ford Focus WRC, occupied fifth with fellow Waterford driver Keith Power (Ford Fiesta R5) completing the top six.

Extending his lead to 23.2 seconds on the second run Craig Breen continued to be followed by McCann, who gained in confidence while Condell moved into third at the expense of Cronin, who stalled twice - at a hairpin right and then a hairpin left that cost him about ten seconds. Ray Breen and Power completed the top six.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Andrew Purcell (Ford Fiesta R5) in seventh place continued to be stymied by a misfire that also thwarted him on his first run. The top ten was completed by John Carroll (Mitsubishi), PJ O’Connor (Mitsubishi Evo) and Pete McCullagh (Ford Fiesta R5).

Following the completion of the penultimate run, Breen held a commanding 33.6 seconds advantage over McCann, who was second quickest on the stage. Condell extended his third place lead over Cronin to 9.9 seconds, both were given a second run due to being baulked by others on their initial run. Power benefitted from the change in tyres to occupy fifth ahead of Andrew Purcell, who had his first clean run after changing the coil pack of his Fiesta R5. Ray Breen slipped down to twelfth after the front right hand driveshaft snapped on the start line. At the final service, a replacement was fitted to ensure the Breen duo were able to start the final run.

Rounding out the day with his fastest time for the stage - three minutes and 16.6 seconds – Craig Breen secured his second win in a few days.

“It was a great day out, the win is a bonus. It’s a great event here, I really enjoyed and thanks to the Cork Motor Club and all the marshals that stood out today.”

The J1000 category was won by Donegal’s Jack Harris (VW UP), who finished 27.7 seconds ahead of the Citroen C1 of Youghal’s Ross Ryan.

Meanwhile, Claudy’s Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta R2) won the McEvoy Motorsport.com Turkey Run at the Shackleton complex in Ballykelly near Limavady. Castlederg’s Gareth Sayers (Ford Fiesta R5) extricated a 5.4 second lead on the opening stage but a string of fastest times on the remaining four stages gave Henry victory by a margin of 11.2 seconds over his rival. Donegal’s Aaron McLaughlin (Ford Fiesta R5) was 18.9 seconds further behind in third.