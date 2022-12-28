'I'm tired as hell' - Doncic's historic triple-double helps Mavs to improbable win over Knicks

The Mavericks trailed 110-101 with less than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Doncic stole the show, his intentional miss from the free throw line the highlight of a wild game.
PHENOM: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77).

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 09:10

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he guided the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable comeback win in overtime against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Needing two points to tie the game with 4.2 seconds left on the clock, Doncic forced a rebound off his own free throw, grabbed the ball in a melee and nailed the shot while falling to the floor to force overtime.

The Mavericks then cruised to a 126-121 victory as an ecstatic American Airlines Center crowd roared their team on.

"I'm tired as hell. I need a recovery beer," said Doncic, who finished 60-21-10.

"I just threw it up, I was kind of lucky ... We were down, we came back, this is an amazing feeling."

Doncic is the seventh player to record a 50-point tripe-double in the NBA, while the Slovenian 23-year-old becomes the youngest to achieve the feat, taking the record from one of the all-time greats Wilt Chamberlain.

"It'll be another statue in Dallas ... Luka is like that!" Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett said on Twitter.

Reuters 

