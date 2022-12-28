'I'm tired as hell' - Doncic's historic triple-double helps Mavs to improbable win over Knicks

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he guided the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable comeback win in overtime against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The Mavericks trailed 110-101 with less than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Doncic stole the show, his intentional miss from the free throw line the highlight of a wild game.