Craig Breen tops off festivities with Mondello Park victory

Hyundai World Rally Team returnee Craig Breen couldn’t resist the temptation to sit in a rally car over the festive season as he enjoys time at home and not surprisingly, won the Carlow Rallysprint at Mondello Park on Tuesday.

The Waterford driver has top billing in Thursday's CFF Group Boggeragh Rallysprint near Nadd.

In Mondello, Breen on board the all-powerful and ex Marcus Gronholm Ford Focus WRC belonging to his father Ray looked to be coasting to victory only for a front shaft to snap on the start line of the fourth and final run. However, he managed to keep the car going and netted victory by a margin of 36.8 seconds.

Navan driver David Donegan (Ford Fiesta) took second spot - 23.6 seconds ahead of Tipperary’s Casey Jay Coleman (Ford Fiesta Rally3). Breen was quickest on all four runs, meanwhile, his father Ray went off into the gravel on his third run and finished seventh. Monaghan’s Dessie Keenan (Ford Escort) was fourth overall. The Buggy category was won Josh McErlean (Yacar Buggy).

Meanwhile, in the Cork Motor Club event, Craig Breen he will steer the same Ford Focus WRC with his father Ray double driving the car. Both have previously campaigned the car on the 5.6 kilometre stage - Craig on his way to winning the Jim Walsh Memorial Cork Forest Rally earlier this year when the stage was part of the event while Ray finished second in last year’s inaugural rallysprint.

Given his competitive nature and although he sees it as “a blast” the younger Breen will be intent on victory and it’s difficult to see any other outcome.

Leading the opposition are the “Bally Boys” of Gerard Lucey from Ballyvourney and Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin. Just twelve months ago Lucey was on the cusp of victory only for his Mitsubishi to lapse into a power malfunction for a kilometre and he had to be content with finishing third having held a seven second lead entering the fourth and final run. His last outing was on the Bushwhacker Rally last September.

He quipped, “The car is hardly washed since that day. It will be good to be out again, I will have a good cut off it, that’s all I can do.”

Cronin will pilot the VW Polo GTi R5 that he and his older brother Keith campaigned during the year that included Daniel’s victory in the Laois Rallysprint last October. The top six also features the Waterford trio of Keith Power, Andrew Purcell and Ray Breen, the former duo in a pair of Ford Fiesta R5’s. With over eighty competitors, the first timed run starts at 10am.

Meanwhile, Thursday's McEvoy Motorsport.com Turkey Run in Ballykelly near Limavady has Claudy’s Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta R5) making the relatively short trip to take his place as top seed. The Fiesta R5 duo of Donegal’s Aaron McLaughlin and Monaghan’s Stephen Wright along with Antrim’s Derek McGarrity (Skoda Fabia Rally2) and the Ford Fiesta R5’s of Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt and Donegal’s Joe McGonigle provide the opposition over the five stages at the Shackleton complex.

Results:

Carlow Rallysprint, Mondello Park: 1. C. Breen (Ford Focus WRC) 17m. 24.4s; 2. D. Donegan (Ford Fiesta) 18m. 01.2s; 3. C.J. Coleman (Ford Fiesta Rally3) 18. 24.8s; 4. D. Keenan (Ford Escort) 18m.54.6s; 5. J. Boland (Ford Fiesta rally3) 18m. 57.3s.

Buggy class: 1. J. McErlean (Yacar Buggy) 17m. 41.8s; 2. B. Kellett (Speedcar Buggy) 17m. 53.9s; 3. S. Cahill (TN5 Livelive) 18m. 22.8s.