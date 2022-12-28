O'Sullivan's reign supreme to take St Stephen's Day challenge victory

Cousins Denis and Tommy O’Sullivan had too much firepower for Tim Young and Anthony Gould in the annual St Stephen’s Day challenge at Grange.

Tommy O’Sullivan got the better of Tim Young by 25m in the first shot. Gould and Young did well in their next two shots to the stud farm, but the O’Sullivan’s were already extending their lead. At Holland’s wall they were almost a full bowl of odds clear. Tommy O’Sullivan then missed light and Young replied with a good bowl up the right to make clear sight.

Denis O’Sullivan beat that tip by 50m to keep his side in a decent lead, but Young and Gould were back in the frame. They stayed in contention down to the school. Denis played a great purlicue down and around the school cross to Hegarty’s wall. This put them back in control. Tommy O’Sullivan and Gould played good bowls to light before O’Sullivan’s, where the lead was close to a bowl.

What still looked a contestable score, was soon out of reach thanks to bit of magic from the O’Sullivan’s. First Tommy played a brilliant bowl up the hill towards Hodnett’s farm, which Gould missed to leave a clear bowl of odds between them. Denis followed with a jet down the right that cannoned perfectly off the concrete entrance at Hodnett’s bungalow. Gould missed that to concede a second bowl of odds.

Tommy followed with another rocket up the left to take their lead well over two bowls of odds. That effectively brought the curtain down as there was no way back for Young and Gould.

All four will have a chance to embellish or restore honour during the two-day festival, starting Wednesday on the Eyeries Road in Castletownbere. Tommy O’Sullivan is in action on day one against Donal O’Riordan. Denis O’Sullivan plays Trevor O’Meara Thursday before Tim Young and Anthony Gould close the programme. Young takes on Paul Buckley and Gould plays Noel O’Regan.

Wednesday’s two senior challenges will garner most of the spotlight. Aidan Murphy is endeavouring to extend his recent good form when he plays Gary Daly in the opening score. Later in the afternoon David Murphy and Martin Coppinger renew their legendary rivalry. Coppinger had the better of things at Bottlehill when they last met, but that is of little significance for this contest.

Ivan Buchannan gave a five star performance when winning the annual Christmas Day challenge at Reenascreena, beating regular winner Seán O’Riordan. He led all the way, opening with six super shots to the cross to raise a bowl. O’Riordan hit back with three great bowls past O’Sullivan to get back into contention. Buchannan got back on top with a brilliant tenth shot and had almost a bowl of odds after an equally good 11th one.

Denis O’Sullivan set the scene for a successful festive season when he beat Seán Murphy in the semi-final of the Ballinacurra tournament on Christmas Eve. He didn’t get a great opener, but Murphy missed it. He increased his lead to 50m with his second one and beat Murphy’s third by 100m. Murphy hit back with a brilliant fourth to Brinny cross, which cut the lead to just ten metres.

They were are Foley’s in two more, with O’Sullivan 30m fore. Murphy played a big bowl towards Perrott’s, but O’Sullivan beat it well. He continued to impress past the GAA where he had almost a bowl of odds. He made Innishannon cross next and Murphy kept the lead well under a bowl with his shot to the concrete. He edged closer to a bowl to the novice line. He raised it with his next and bowled strongly to the line to win by almost two.

David O’Mahony will join him in the final following a strong finish against Denis Wilmot on St Stephen’s Day. There were many changes of lead. That trend ended with O’Mahony’s 12th bowl up the straight, Wilmot missed that by ten metres to lose the lead. He missed Cronin’s with his next one and O’Mahony hit back with a great bowl past Cronin’s. Wilmot missed that by 40m to fall a bowl behind and his next was too tight left, which left the lead close to two bowls.