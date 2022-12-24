Camera Classics 2022: The most memorable sports pictures

Marvel at the year's most striking sports pictures
Camera Classics 2022: The most memorable sports pictures

SPORTS PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2022. Germany's Lea Meyer makes a splash at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon - though possibly not in the way she had hoped. The runner plunged head first into the water pit after catching her leg while attempting to jump the hurdle during the 3000m steeplechase heats. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 14:47
Tony Leen

There are few debates as subjective as what constitutes a good picture, a truism my ever-patient sports desk colleagues can vouch with a vengeance for given someone's penchant for changing pictures on the hoof.

What remains consistent though is our well-ventilated admiration for sports snappers. Des Barry, of this parish, was one of my first Examiner heroes. Latterly, I've had reasons to ring Inpho's James Crombie more than once. Yes the man for the murmurations which demands an up-at-dawn passion and an expectation of wading through several kilometres of damp midland bog soil.

Every time I get him on the phone, he is at the airport, en route to or returning from the front line. He is a marvel but his wife must be a saint. They all are. It's not the first time I have recorded the fact that in Ireland, we have a disproportionate percentage of the world's - yes, world's - greatest sports photographers in Inpho and Sportsfile.

Crombie and I had lunch in Limerick's Castletroy Park this year and got to debating the constituent parts of the perfect photo. Doesn't exist, he concluded. There's fault in every image. He may be right, and there's no perfect album of the year's best sporting images either. Crombie's own image of a photo-bombing deer in Killarney is hardly in the sporting canon at all, but it's an arbitrary adjudication, and we say bravo.

Indeed, bravo to them all - not least Getty's Clive Brunskill who shot the cover image of our print collection this year, and PA's Mike Egerton who got a very similar picture.

View this year's collection here or get your print copy alongside our regular standalone sports pullout in today's Irish Examiner

Season's greetings.

Tony Leen,

Sports Editor

