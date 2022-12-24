Camera Classics 2022: The most memorable sports pictures

There are few debates as subjective as what constitutes a good picture, a truism my ever-patient sports desk colleagues can vouch with a vengeance for given someone's penchant for changing pictures on the hoof.

What remains consistent though is our well-ventilated admiration for sports snappers. Des Barry, of this parish, was one of my first Examiner heroes. Latterly, I've had reasons to ring Inpho's James Crombie more than once. Yes the man for the murmurations which demands an up-at-dawn passion and an expectation of wading through several kilometres of damp midland bog soil.