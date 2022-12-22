Missed chances costly as Limerick's Michael O'Connor exits at Ally Pally 

Limerick's William O'Connor bowed out of the PDC World Championship on Wednesday night, going down 3-0 to German Gabriel Clemens at Alexandra Palace.

O'Connor had impressed in his opening round 3-0 win over teenage trailblazer Beau Greaves and had been fancied to make things tough for the 25-ranked German.

O'Connor was first to a finish in four of the five legs in the opening set, but failed to close the deal. And that missed opportunity cost him as Clemens maintained a high standard all night, including a 131 checkout to take the second.

Clemens will now play either Jim Williams or James Wade in round three.

Elsewhere, Michael van Gerwen began his quest for a fourth title by routing Lewy Williams, with the Dutchman dropping just one leg en route to a commanding 3-0 win.

Van Gerwen had to withdraw from last year's event after being struck down by Covid-19 but he is among the favourites to regain the Sid Waddell Trophy after claiming four major titles in 2022.

He sent a warning to his rivals at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night, averaging 101.84 as he put his overmatched Welsh opponent to the sword to cruise into the third round.

The 2014, 2017 and 2019 champion will take on either Austria's Mensur Suljovic or Belgium's Mike De Decker next Wednesday.

"It wasn't perfect but I think I played quite well," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. "I had to work hard for it, a performance like this doesn't come from nothing.

"It gives me a lot of pleasure to be back on this stage, Ally Pally has a special place in my heart. To receive such an amazing reception from the crowd means a lot to me.

"I'm always trying to play darts at the highest level I possibly can. I know what I'm capable of."

Dave Chisnall - who beat Van Gerwen en route to the semi-finals two years ago - earlier defeated fellow Englishman Andrew Gilding 3-1 in a match where both players recorded seven 180s.

Mervyn King, a quarter-finalist 12 months ago, withstood a fightback from Danny Baggish, who battled from 2-0 down to force a decider only to suffer a 3-2 defeat.

There were also wins for Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Darius Labanauskas.