Alex Denning sets sights on GT3 drive after scooping Sexton Trophy

Alex Denning is a racing driver with ambition, so much so, the Dubliner is taking a year out after graduating from Trinity College with a degree in business and economics to put himself in the shop window and realise his ambition of becoming a full time factory GT3 driver by 2025.

From Rathfarnham, Denning recently scooped the prestigious Sexton Trophy for winning the Young Racing Driver of the Year award that also included a bursary of €50,000.

For next season and following intense discussions, he is set to put pen to paper with a top team to race in the DTM series in Germany that has been taken over by new brand owners ADAC.

“For now, the aim is to win GT4 in Germany, do as well as I can so that I get offers to move to GT3 in 2024, prove myself there and hopefully get that drive in 2025.”

He explained why he wants to race in the German series. “Firstly, it (German series) is more highly regarded and watched closer by manufacturers. I looked at the British GT series but it is much more expensive than Germany and teams were much less willing to do a deal based on my racing pace, it seemed they were more concerned about money. Also, the quality of the tracks in ADAC includes four tracks that are of F1 standards.’

While the Sport Ireland/Motorsport Ireland funding of €50,000 is very welcome, Denning is acutely aware of the need for more financial support to fund his racing. “I had sixteen corporate partners last year, many of whom I hope to retain for next season. I’ve been building on expanding my network and have three or four new people onboard that saw my results and would like to continue.” Three of his current sponsors, ClonBio Group, Jones Investments and The Tanning Shop are key to his plan.

Denning, a multi race winner in the Mini Challenge JCW Championship in the UK, who set his sights on the Sexton Trophy award, acknowledged it was great to win and not just because of the monetary element but also of the stature and profile that it carries. However, he would like to see the award match the Billy Coleman award (Young Rally Driver) that enjoys a further €50,000, through the generosity of former rally champion John Coyne. “It think it would be great if something like that could be introduced for the Sexton Trophy as I think there’s more scope and opportunities for circuit racing drivers to be more successful.”

He also proffered an interesting element in the final selection process for the 'Young Racing Driver of the Year' winner,

“Many of the nominees compete in different countries and against different competitors and I think it is difficult to compare us in that regard, the cars and tracks are so different. A skills competition (like before) against the clock involving a racing car and a saloon car would help, it would be a more level playing field.”

To his credit, Denning also thinks that the two runners-up should receive some form of recognition, for now though, his focus is on realising his ambition, tracks like Hockenheim, Zandvoort and the Nurburgring await.