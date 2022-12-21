Broadhurst sweeps top award, confirms she's moving up in weight to fulfil Olympic dream

DUNDALK boxer Amy Broadhurst is the 19th winner of the Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year award after a truly stellar year for Irish female athletes.

Winning a World, European and Commonwealth title in the same year clinched the 25-year-old from Louth the prestigious award and she held off the challenge of a slew of other Irish women who won World and European titles or, like the Irish women’s soccer team and Rachael Blackmore, made more sporting history in 2022.

The delighted Louth boxer used the award ceremony in Dublin to reveal that she intends to move up in weight, to 66kg (welterweight), in her bid to attain her Olympic dream.

Broadhurst won her three major medals this year at two different weights, winning her World and European titles at 63kg (light welter) but the Commonwealths at 60kg (lightweight).

Lightweight is regarded as her natural weight but, if she dropped permanently down to that category she would be battling Ireland’s reigning Olympic champion Kellie Harrington for that spot in Paris 2024.

“I’m going up to the 66 kilos, the decision is made,” Broadhurst revealed. “Taking on the bigger girls is the route that looks the best possible one for me to follow my dream of Olympic gold.”

She will be moving up by an additional 12 pounds in weight and, as 66kg has replaced the women’s 69kg for Paris 2024, the category will be absolutely loaded with talent.

“I made the decision about two weeks ago after talking with the head (Irish) coach. Tina Desmond, Grainne Walsh, Kaci Rock are all at 66kg so, no matter what route I take I won’t have it easy,” she said.

Broadhurst won 14 of her 15-fight unbeaten run this year on unanimous decisions and gave away five inches to the Algerian favourite in the World Championship final. She also awarded ‘Boxer of the Tournament’ at the European Championships and only Michael Conlan has achieved the same treble.

ALL SMILES: Amy Broadhurst. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

An email from Katie Taylor earlier this year proved pivotal to her success.

The Bray legend invited her to America last March to spar with her for two weeks ahead of her incredible victory over Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden and Broadhurst said that sparring with her childhood hero was a huge boost.

“She was able to tell me what I needed to work on inside the ring and then to hear the praise she had for me probably helped me a lot with my confidence. When your family tell you you’re good you never really believe them but, to have the best female boxer who ever lived give you praise, was a real confidence boost.

“Driving up today I knew I was getting a monthly award but I never, ever expected to get the overall award. Katie Taylor has won this award four or five times and Kellie Harrington has won it. To be recognised on the same list as them is just amazing.”

The Outstanding Achievement award for 2022 went to the Irish soccer team for their historic first World Cup qualification and four players - Saoirse Noonan, Aine O’Gorman, Diane Caldwell and Abby Larkin – accepted it on the team’s behalf.

Broadhurst was up against phenomenal competition from the 12 monthly winners who represented 10 different sports.

Ciara Mageean had the best year of her life, winning European and Commonwealth silver as well as winning a Diamond League race, coming second in the DL final and breaking Sonia O’Sullivan’s 27-year Irish 1500m record.

Rachael Blackmore won the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup in Cheltenham and Leona Maguire was the first Irish woman to win on the LPGA Tour.

Roscommon’s Lisa O’Rourke also won a World boxing title and the Irish women’s boxing team brought home seven medals from the European Championships.

Teenage sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke finished fifth in the European 400m final and was only one place off making a World final and Galway’s Katie O’Brien won the World PR2 single sculls in para-Rowing.