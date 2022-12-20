Formula One drivers banned from making political statements

The FIA's international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with a new clause under breaches of the rules
NEW CLAUSE: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 12:47
PA Sport

Formula One drivers will be banned from displaying political or religious statements without prior approval from next season.

Drivers will now be in breach of the rules if they make or display "political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions, or by the relevant ASN for national competitions within their jurisdiction".

Lewis Hamilton caused controversy at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix when he wore a shirt with the words "Arrest the policemen who killed Breonna Taylor", in reference to a black woman in America who was shot dead.

The now retired Sebastian Vettel has also used his platform to highlight causes, wearing a Pride T-shirt at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix and protesting against Canada's mining of oil sands this past season.

