Arthur McDonagh claims decisive win over Martin Coppinger in Bantry

Arthur McDonagh made a welcome return to competition with a decisive win over Martin Coppinger in the Bantry tournament quarter-final, which sets him up for a clash with either James O’Donovan or the in-form Aidan Murphy.

This was a big win for McDonagh given his lack of recent activity. He showed no signs of rustiness as he set the tone for the score from the off. Coppinger’s first bowl went left and he immediately found himself pinned-back by a brilliant opener from McDonagh. Coppinger’s second was better, but McDonagh countered with another rocket up the left to hold a solid lead. Coppinger’s third went left again, missing McDonagh’s second tip by 14m to leave him a full bowl behind.

Coppinger settled into the contest with a big fourth shot, McDonagh’s reply was left and missed that tip. McDonagh was back on track with a great fourth bowl, but Coppinger beat it with an equally good one to keep the lead just under a bowl. McDonagh beat Casey’s cross with another big shot. Coppinger was left with his reply and missed it by 50m to concede a bowl of odds again.

Coppinger launched a strong comeback with a big bowl through Casey’s cross to light, which knocked the bowl of odds again. He followed with two more big ones to eat into McDonagh’s advantage. McDonagh survived that challenge and began to extend his lead again. He regained the bowl of odds with a brilliant shot past the novice line.

Coppinger continued to press, but McDonagh was conceding nothing. Another big one that brushed the wall and went to light facing the line, sealed it. Coppinger’s reply went right and missed light ending any chance of a late challenge.

Marie Nagle is Munster senior league champion after a comprehensive win over Claire O’Sullivan at Clondrohid. O’Sullivan won the first shot. Nagle played a huge second one to gain a 25m lead and she led to the line. She had almost a bowl of odds after three. O’Sullivan countered her strongly over the next series to keep the lead under a bowl.

Nagle finally raised the bowl with a sensational seventh shot towards the Bell Inn. The lead hovered just over a bowl in the next few throws. Nagle then pushed that closer to two with a big one over Kelly’s height. She followed with two more great bowls to light past Goff’s Lane to raise the second bowl of odds and end the contest.

Kenneth Murphy played a huge last bowl to beat Anthony Gould and Brendan O’Neill in the Béal na Bláth final. Gould led Murphy by 60m at Bradfield’s cross, with O’Neill third. Murphy led for the first time after seven to Dan-Joe’s lane. O’Neill led at the Bull’s gate, with Murphy now second and Gould third. After 11 shots to light facing the novice line O’Neill led Gould by 40m, with Murphy relegated to third.

Gould played a brilliant 12th shot to get in front of O’Neill, with Murphy still trailing. Murphy got back into the frame with a great bowl out the last bend. O’Neill missed that, but Gould beat it following a rub off the right. Murphy then played his sensational last bowl, which beat the line and O’Neill’s last one. Gould missed that, but secured second place ahead of O’Neill.

Jack O’Callaghan won the Coachman’s Inn final at Bauravilla, beating Mark Shannon, with Jamie Kelleher third. Shannon led O’Callaghan by 20m after three to Robin’s cross, with Kelleher a further 20m back. He pushed his lead to almost a bowl on O’Callaghan and full bowl on Kelleher in the next two to the netting. Kelleher struggled to keep with the pace and was two behind at Dekker’s, but O’Callaghan had closed the gap to 30m.

Shannon had 60m on O’Callaghan at the rock, with Kelleher still close to two off the lead. After 13 to the bridge he had just ten metres on O’Callaghan, with Kelleher almost two down. O’Callaghan won his first lead from the bridge and edged 40m ahead of Shannon for the last shot. Shannon kept him under pressure by beating the line, but O’Callaghan replied with a great bowl to win by 90m.