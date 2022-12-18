Demons come out on top in Cork derby

UCC Demons were 98-88 derby winners at Emporium Cork Basketball in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, inspired by the 38-point performance by MJ Randolph. Tala Fam Thiam also caught the eye with a 22 points.

“I’m extremely happy with our performance," said Daniel O’Mahony, Demons head coach. "I’m really proud of how my guys played. MJ Randolph was key to our win, with 38 points.”

Adrian O’Sullivan and John Dawson notched up 26 and 24 points respectively for the Ballincollig outfit.

Energywise Ireland Neptune picked up a 96-80 win over Moycullen with Jordan Blount top scoring on 26 points, backed up by Jordan Evans who registered 20.

Player/coach Colin O’Reilly said it was “all about the result for us” after snapping their losing streak.

“We had a good contribution across the board and got to look at different lineups throughout. We can head into the break knowing that we are in touch with the leaders at the top of the conference.”

A timely 21-point haul for Chrishon Briggs powered Belfast Star to a 79-65 success away to Bright St Vincent’s, as Adrian Fulton’s outfit kept pace with University of Galway Maree and DBS Eanna at the top of the table.

DBS Eanna survived a fourth-quarter scare to overcome EJ Sligo All-Stars and extend their winning streak to eight in all competitions.

Defending champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors picked up a much-needed win, 89-75 over Griffith College Templeogue. De Ondre Jackson contributed a whopping 34-points.

Gregorio Encarnacion and Paul Dick combined for 42-points to give dark horses Killester a 6th win of the league campaign, 78-64 over UCD Marian, with Brian O’Malley’s team quietly ascending the standings.

Basketball Ireland’s November ‘Player of The Month’ Jarret Haines continued to show his shooting prowess, leading University of Galway Maree to a convincing 98-61 win over Flexachem KCYMS with a 22-point performance.

Trinity Meteors and The Address UCC Glanmire continue to be the teams to catch in the MissQuote.ie Super League, after both came through tricky encounters, away at Singleton SuperValu Brunel and Waterford Wildcats respectively, to improve their records to 9-1.

Trinity Meteors head coach Niall Berry described his 81-60 win at Singleton SuperValu Brunell as “one of our best collective performances, while The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell said he was “delighted with the win and to be top of the league at Christmas” after emerged 81-69 victors at Waterford Wildcats.

Celena Taborn scored 25 points for Trinity Meteors in their win, while Ireland international Claire Melia continued her fine form, with another 20 points. Ireland captain Edel Thornton was again instrumental in keeping Singleton SuperValu in the game, with 35 points.

Khiarica Rasheed top-scored for The Address UCC Glanmire with 22 points, while Brittany Byrd and Claire O’Sullivan contributed 13 points apiece in their win at Waterford Wildcats.

University of Galway head coach Paul O’Brien hailed the “immense” Kara McCleane, as the Ireland international helped inspire University of Galway to their first win of the season. McCleane hit 29 points in their 74-68 victory at Ulster University.

Áine McDonagh, who has been playing in the AFLW with Hawthorn, scored 10-points in her third game back with the Galway club.

There was also away day success for Killester, winning 79-67 at i3PT Fr. Mathews. Chyna Latimer topped the scoring charts, with 21 points, while Ireland international Michelle Clarke scored 17 points. Gráinne Dwyer had 28 points for the hosts.

DCU Mercy came out on top of a defensive struggle against Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics to solidify third-place. Mark Ingle’s team are holding their opposition to a league low 59-points a game and despite Karl Kilbride’s offense registering 65, it was the Dublin team who emerged victorious on the back of a combined 42-points from Lindsay Abed and Hannah Thornton, 76-65 the final score at the Leixlip Amenities Centre.