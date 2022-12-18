Katie Taylor takes RTÉ sportsperson award, Vera Pauw wins manager of the year

Katie Taylor was crowned RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year for a third time on Saturday night.

The Bray boxer remained unbeaten in all 22 professional fights to retain her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world lightweight titles, first in the iconic Madison Square Garden with a career defining victory over great rival Amanda Serrano, and then over Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

Skibbereen rovers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were named Team of the Year, meanwhile.

Ireland’s Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls pair claimed another world title after destroying the field at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. The duo also cruised to victory in the final at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

Vera Pauw has had to defend herself against accusations from the US this week, but the Dutch coach was awarded the Manager of the Year award in Montrose.

Pauw led the Irish women's team to a World Cup finals place -- a first ever major tournament qualification -- thanks, ultimately, to a playoff win in Glasgow.

Rhasidat Adeleke, who was named Young Sportsperson of the Year, took fifth in the final of the women's 400m at the European Championship in Munich, breaking her own new Irish record on the way, as she announced herself on the big stage.

Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame, honouring a career which saw him win All-Ireland titles in football and hurling as well as guiding the Cork hurlers to All-Ireland glory as manager in 1999.