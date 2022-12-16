San Francisco 49ers defeat Seattle Seahawks to clinch division title

It is San Francisco’s first division title since 2019.
BROCK AND ROLL: Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Picture: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 12:42
PA Staff

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13, claiming the NFC West in the process.

The 49ers’ third starting quarterback this year connected with George Kittle in the end zone twice, while Christian McCaffrey ran in San Francisco’s other scoring effort.

San Francisco looked the better team from the outset, taking a 14-3 lead into half-time before extending their advantage in the third quarter.

A late field goal and touchdown from Seattle kept things interesting, but ultimately was not enough to keep San Francisco from securing their first division title since 2019.

Purdy finished with 217 yards to go along with his two touchdowns, while Seattle quarterback Geno Smith posted 238 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

