Meteors can lay down marker in three-way battle

Mark Scannell says The Address UCC Glanmire must nullify the threat of Waterford Wildcats ‘breakout’ stars if they’re to come out of this weekend leading the MissQuote.ie Super League.

“Our defence will be key in Waterford. Some of their younger players are having a breakout year and the Americans are very good but our team is up for it and will give it a right go,” said Scannell.

They’ll already know the result of their main challengers Trinity Meteors, who travel to face Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Friday night. The home side haven’t hit their early season heights in recent weeks and head coach Liam Culloty is all too aware of the challenge ahead.

“They (Trinity Meteors) have been the most consistent team in the league and have multiple offensive threats.”

His opposite number Niall Berry insists the Cork side have enough talent to be dangerous in any setting. “We’re very much aware of their scoring power and the performances Edel (Thornton) has been putting in have been fantastic."

DCU Mercy are poised to profit if either or both of the top two slip up. Mark Ingle’s team make the short trip to Kildare to face Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics in Saturday’s evening tip-off.

“With DCU, we know exactly what we’re going to come up against,” said Leixlip head coach Karl Kilbride. “They are the best defensive team in the league and a team that executes extremely well on offence. The games we’ve won and the games we’ve looked good in are the ones where we’ve been focused and locked-in on defence. That will need to be the case again this weekend.”

Killester continue their preparations for a National Cup semi-final, with a visit to i3PT Fr.Mathews. Head coach Mark Grennell feels his side only played in “patches” a week ago and is challenging them to “find some more consistency”.

University of Galway Mystics are still searching for a maiden win but head coach Paul O’Brien is confident that win is just around the corner. “I thought the second half of the Killester game last week was the best we have played all season. If we continue to improve and get more confident, we will be in a lot of games coming into the second half of the season.”

Meanwhile all three sides at the top of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League — University of Galway Maree, Belfast Star and DBS Eanna — face tricky assignments on the road.

Belfast Star journey down the M1 to take on a Bright St. Vincent’s team still buoyed by their qualification for the final four of the National Cup. While Maree are on a bounce back mission in Kerry against Flexachem KCYMS. Head coach Charlie Crowley believes his players “took their eye off the ball” in a defeat to Belfast Star a week ago and wants them to rekindle their focus to maintain pace at the top of the standings.

DBS Éanna have snuck slightly under the radar in the battle for the end of season playoffs. The Dublin team have been faced with a plethora of injuries in recent weeks and head coach Darren McGovern admits “it doesn't look like it's going to get better anytime soon." But he believes in his squad ahead of a clash with EJ Sligo All-Stars. “They (EJ Sligo All-Stars) have taken to the Super League like they have been here for years. With one of the best Americans in the league they are a match for anyone on their day.”

Emporium Cork Basketball's Cork derby against UCC Demons will get the Super League action underway on Saturday afternoon. “MJ Randolph seems like a real find,” said player/coach of Emporium Cork Basketball Ciaran O’Sulllivan. “We will have to be prepared on both ends to nullify both his and Kyle Hosford’s influence.”

UCC Demons are all too aware it will take one of their better performances of the year to take down the Southern Conference leaders. “Last weekend, we played well in patches and that was enough for us to get the win, I feel if we are to be competitive this weekend, we will need to be at our best for close to 40 minutes and not just patches,” said head coach Daniel O’Mahony.

Plenty of eyes will be on Neptune Stadium this weekend, as Energywise Ireland Neptune look to get their first win since November 19th against Moycullen. “Results have gone against us down the stretch in our last three games,” admits player/coach Colin O’Reilly. “We have been working weekly to try get us over the line in those situations and continue to work this week on those areas. The league this year is as deep as it’s been for past 20 years, so every win has to be earned and we expect Saturday to be no different.”

Life has been tough for defending champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. They need a win over Griffith College Templeogue to head into the Christmas break 4-6, not the start that head coach John Dowling would have envisaged for his charges.

“We are looking to build on last weekend’s performance and try and make some more improvements this week in practice. Playing one of the most successful clubs in Ireland in the National Basketball Arena is probably as good a way as any to finish out the year.”