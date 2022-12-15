Billy Coleman winner Kelly will resist lure of WR2

Motorsport

Donegal driver Eamonn Kelly (23), winner of this year’s Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year award, will resist the temptation to go straight into the WRC2 category within the World Rally Championship.

Dublin based Kelly, the son of former Irish Tarmac and National Rally Champion Donagh, remains very grounded. “It’s an honour to have this (Coleman) award and the funding is going to push us on and do bigger things next year. I am so grateful for everything that Motorsport Ireland have provided.”

This year, he won the Junior category of the BRC with a round to spare. “The plan is to compete in next year’s British Rally Championship in the VW Polo GTi R5.”

The series, a mix of gravel and tarmac events will give him seat time as he switches from his Ford Fiesta Rally4 to the VW Polo GTi R5 previously campaigned by Donagh but which Eamonn steered on three occasions this year. He added, “Looking further afield, we also have the prize drive (for winning the British Junior Rally series) with Hyundai in Croatia and I think we might expand that programme to maybe two or three other rounds of the WRC2 in some form of Rally2 machinery, as to what, I don’t know yet.”

The Coleman award, first introduced in 2000, now carries a bursary of €100,000 and while that seems a sizeable amount, it doesn’t stretch very far in the realms of WRC. Much has changed since the late Rory Galligan won the first Billy Coleman award. Back then, the British Rally Championship was viewed as the next step in the ladder of progression. While those halcyon days now seem a fading light, the series is still a great learning ground for drivers wishing to progress through the ranks.

Kelly explained why he is returning to the BRC, albeit with a Rally2 car. “It is where I want to be, and I know it is where I can bring my pace to the next level. The top boys in the BRC are very quick.”

Kelly showed a good turn of speed in the three outings he and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Mohan had with the Polo - finishing fifth in the Mayo Rally (his first ever competitive taste of an R5 car) and third in both the Circuit of Munster (both Irish national rallies) and the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally - the final round of the 2022 BRC.

Currently working on a plan to dovetail with his BRC programme he said, “It is all about seat time really and working to improve on every event.” Kelly’s predecessor Derry’s Josh McErlean, who won the Coleman award in 2019 (not awarded during Covid) and also the BRC Junior series the same year, found the going tough when he stepped up to the WRC2 Junior category. This season, he tackled seven events with his best results - fifth in both Sweden and Portugal.