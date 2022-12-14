Paddy Barnes pens plea for boxing's return to Olympics

Two-time Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes has sent a letter signed by some of boxing’s biggest names to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in an attempt to have the sport reinstated to the Games programme for the 2028 event in Los Angeles.

As it stands, boxing is absent from the schedule for the 34th Olympiad in under six years’ time as a result of concerns over governing issues with the International Boxing Association (IBA), formerly known as the International Amateur Boxing Association.

The IOC stepped in to run the boxing programme in Tokyo at the delayed Games in 2021 and is set to perform the same role in Paris in 2024. A decision on whether to reinstate boxing is due in 2023.

Barnes, who is a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s (OFI) Athletes Commission, took the initiative in reaching out to fellow boxers worldwide before penning the correspondence to Bach.

Among those to support his plea are fellow Irish Olympian Katie Taylor and two-times gold medallist Claressa Shields of the USA. A number of national federations have also signalled their backing for the letter.

“I have written a letter and we are going to send it collectively to Thomas Bach, I think today, in the hope that they change their mind,” said Barnes who won bronze medals in Beijing in 2008 and London four years later. “Youse will see the letter soon. It gives details and reasons why it should stay.

“Obviously there are issues in governance with IBA but it has been run before by the IOC. I don’t see why it can’t be now. The letter details why it should be run and the different issues if boxing is excluded from LA, how it can impact not just boxing but social problems in working class areas and a lot more stuff.”

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has been fiercely critical of the IBA and has allied itself with the Common Cause Alliance group of national federations that stand opposed to what the Irish NGB says is the global body’s decision to take a path away from Olympic boxing.

The sport’s precarious position is of huge concern to the Irish Olympic movement given boxing has provided 19 of this country’s 35 Olympic medals to date and continues to deliver medals at all levels, male and female, across the four-year cycle.

Barnes, however, remains confident that Paris will not be the end of the Olympic road for a sport that made its first appearance at the Games in St Louis in 1904. “I really do believe that boxing will be a part of the programme in LA,” he said.

The Belfast man was speaking in Dublin at the launch of the OFI’s Athletes’ Commission strategy which is focused around four key pillars: athlete welfare, athlete voice, athlete impact and athlete spirit. The launch also marked the announcement of a €65,000 ‘Make a Difference’ fund for athletes and coaches.

Several key actions were outlined, including a mentorship programme which will see seasoned Olympians sharing their experiences with younger athletes. The Commission also outlined areas of advocacy, including a task force to explore ways of ensuring that Olympic athletes can be better recognised in the tax system.