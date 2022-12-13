Martin Coppinger wins Éamon Bowen Cup at Bottlehill

Martin Coppinger beat David Murphy and Séamus Sexton to win the Éamon Bowen Cup at Bottlehill. The event marked the first anniversary of the passing of the legendary Éamon Bowen and doubled as a fundraiser for Marymount Hospice.

Sexton got the better start to the final. He opened with a brilliant bowl and exploited a poor start by both Murphy and Coppinger. Murphy was a bowl adrift after just three shots. Sexton continued to dominate till he hit a bad patch at the halfway point. Coppinger then forged ahead, with Sexton in second and Murphy still taking up the rear.

Murphy finally found his mojo and delivered three great bowls in succession to get back into it. He then gained a narrow lead for the first time in the contest. From this point it became a duel between Murphy and Coppinger. All Sexton’s early good work evaporated as his form dipped and he was soon a bowl of odds off the lead.

Murphy and Coppinger were locked together, with Murphy shading things into the last shot. Coppinger delivered a massive last bowl, which beat the line by 30m. Murphy’s reply followed a similar line, but missed the tip by two metres.

Murphy received a bye into the final as Munster champion Michael Bohane wasn’t available for their semi-final. Both Coppinger and Sexton gained their places via impressive semi-final wins on Saturday.

Coppinger secured his place by beating Patrick Flood in the last shot. Despite sub-zero temperatures they produced an enthralling contest that looked set to go all the way to a last shot. A mistake by Flood, on the straight, with three to go handed the initiative to Coppinger. He copper-fastened his place in the final with a brilliant second last, which put the contest to bed.

Sexton added to a grim day for the Fermoy cousins when he beat Gary Daly in the second semi-final. He started well and raised an early bowl of odds. Daly fought back to get into a challenging position with a huge bowl to the holy well. But instead of changing the course of the score it led to renewed effort from Sexton. He increased the intensity of his bowling and had the score wrapped up with two to go.

Cahir supremo, Michael O’Donoghue rescued what looked an impossible situation against Edmund Sexton in the final score at Bottlehill on Saturday. Sexton got a flying start and quickly went almost three bowls clear. O’Donoghue remained composed and gradually whittled away the lead to take the contest in the last shot.

The Éamon Bowen memorial event came exactly a year after his death. He enjoyed one of the longest careers of any senior, moving seamlessly from underage to the top grade. He was at the peak of his powers in the 1980s – reaching successive Munster finals in 1984 and 1985.

In the first of these he lost in dramatic circumstances to the emerging Bill Daly at the Rising Sun. Had he won who knows how his personal history in the sport might have gone. Daly became a sensation and as champion represented Ireland at the 1985 World Championships at Whitechurch, which he won.

Bowen bounced back to a second Munster senior final, at Whitechurch. Again things did not work out for him. Daly franked a dominance over him that remained for the rest of his career. He never beat Daly on a big day and he never enjoyed any of the major titles.

It would be a mistake to judge his career on those statistics, no more than we can measure the worth of successive Mayo football teams solely on not winning an All-Ireland final. On his day Bowen was a supreme player. He had power, athleticism and he had deft touches, being able to spin bowls left and right. Some saw these skills as more of a curse than a blessing.

When Bowen approached a shot, he was faced with a profusion of options. A lesser player had only one club to pull from his bag, Bowen had several. Sometimes plan A seemed too prosaic, but just as often the more elegant plan B came unstuck. Bowen guaranteed entertainment. He was old school in that he believed sport, like life itself, was to be enjoyed.