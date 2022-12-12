Snooker crisis: Yan Bingtao becomes seventh player suspended

The suspension is a result of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches
Snooker crisis: Yan Bingtao becomes seventh player suspended

China's Yan Bingtao during day three of the Cazoo UK Snooker Championship at the York Barbican. Picture date: Monday November 14, 2022.

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 13:38
Andy Hampson

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour amid an ongoing investigation into match-fixing, the sport's governing body has announced.

The Chinese world number 16, has been banned from attending or competing at events with immediate effect as the WPBSA continues to probe allegations that matches were manipulated for betting purposes.

Five other Chinese players - Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu - were suspended last week pending the result of the investigation while countryman Liang Wenbo was banned in October.

A statement read: "WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Yan Bingtao from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.

"This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes in breach of the WPBSA conduct regulations.

"The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought. Yan Bingtao has the right to appeal this decision."

Bingtao, who won the Masters last year, had been due to play in the English Open this week but first-round opponent Ashley Hugill was awarded a walkover.

More in this section

Jokubaitis the star as Warriors secure win Jokubaitis the star as Warriors secure win
Inside Basketball: Neptune dip in fortune punished, Glanmire gaining momentum Inside Basketball: Neptune dip in fortune punished, Glanmire gaining momentum
New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls Zion Williamson’s showboat dunk at end of Pelicans’ win angers Suns
#Snooker
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles clinch play-off place with big win over New York Giants

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.24 s