Jokubaitis the star as Warriors secure win

Champions Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways on the road with a convincing 93-77 win against Bright St. Vincent’s in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League.

Buoyed by the 32 points of Daniel Jokubaitis, the Kerry side made sure of the win with a 28-11 period in the second quarter.

UCC Demons got their fifth league win, beating Griffith College Templeogue 107-93 on the road. Head coach Daniel O’Mahony was ‘delighted’ to bounce back. The 33-point scoring exploits of new signing MJ Randolph was a welcome addition for the Cork side.

“It was a tough last few weeks with multiple injuries and playing without our American over the last few games, but we welcomed MJ Randolph in this week and had a great Demons debut scoring 33 points and fitting into our system right away,” said O’Mahony.

Belfast Star flipped the script after losing out to University of Galway Maree in last week’s cup quarter-final. It was their seventh win of the season, with five players in double figures, as Max Cooper led the way on 19 in the 86-62 victory.

DBS Éanna dug deep against Moycullen to take home the points at a frosty Coláiste Éanna, edging out the low-scoring contest 74-63. Moycullen’s Grant Olsson headed the scoring charts with 27 points of his own.

Flexachem KCYMS were convincing winners over UCD Marian to secure their third win of this year’s campaign, beating the college side 115-70 after a strong start.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, both teams at the top of the tree showed no signs of slowing down this week after the short break from league action.

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell was ‘delighted’ with his team’s performance in their 73-55 victory over DCU Mercy, their seventh of the season. Scannell highlighted the well-rounded team performance with five players in double figures. Brittany Byrd led the way with 15 for the Cork side, while Lindsey Abed and Rachel Huijsdens contributed with 16 points each for DCU Mercy.

“Defensively we were very good, we had five players in double figures also, which augurs well. We need to get ready now for [Waterford] Wildcats next week,” he said.

Alongside Glanmire, Trinity Meteors are proving they’re up to the task to challenge. Meteors head coach Niall Berry praised the opponents style of play, as his side triumphed over Ulster University, winning the contest 86-67 for their seventh win of the league season.

Elsewhere, in the Cork derby, i3PT Fr. Mathews secured the bragging rights over Singleton SuperValu Brunell, edging out a competitive game 82-72. Their third win of the season came at an important time for Niamh Dwyer’s side with Shannon Brady leading the way on 23 points. Irish international Edel Thornton led the way in defeat with 28 points.

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics got their fourth win of the campaign, surviving a late flurry from Waterford Wildcats to take the 87-79 win.