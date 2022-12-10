Glorious Dixie, another Ali knockout, surviving Covid

Rounding up some more of the year's most engaging sports reads
After the Storm by Damian Lawlor

Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 06:35
Cian Locke

Dave Hannigan makes it a neat and magnificent trilogy of books he has done on Muhammad Ali with Fifteen Rounds in the Wilderness, the follow up on his last effort and Ali’s last fight, The Drama In the Bahamas. Again the writing and research is impeccable as he chronicles and captures the tragic decline but remarkable generosity and prevailing wit of the great man in those 15 years from trading fading blows with Berbick to lighting the Olympic flame at Atlanta ’96.

Another slice of history beautifully captured by the Pitch Publishing stable is Paul Little’s In The Shadow of Benbulben. Dixie Dean used to bang them in for Everton at a rate we never thought could be repeated until Messi and Ronaldo came along and also started scoring 60 or so a season. He hung up his boots at 32 to become a scout only to put them back on again in 1939 when one of his first clients Sligo Rovers were on the lookout for a striker and they figured sure who better than Dixon himself. The book is just as glorious as Rovers’ Cup run that year.

Initially, we thought Damian Lawlor was a bit too premature with this effort but upon reading it After The Storm has arrived at just the right remove from covid and how surreal those times were and how the GAA and its people survived and even thrived in them. We’d heard before of David Brady volunteering to call and talk to isolated strangers on the phone but not what they talked about – now we do. And never before of Marianne Walsh who spent her cancer recovery during the lockdown and within five months was back winning a county. Her story typifies this book: from the gloom there is gold.

Dan Martin’s Chased By Pandas (Quercus) is a quirky, philosophical book by one of the quirkiest, most philosophical and indeed best cyclists of the past decade. He offers plenty of sharp, interesting reflections on his various fears, such as descending down the Alps at over 100kmph or crashing in a bunch. And yet he came to accept them. “In certain situations you even hope for them,” he writes. Deep guy, deep book and more than decent too.

Once again Liam Hayes’ Hero Publications stable has in itself offered up a library of books this year, including fine reads from Mickey Whelan (written with Brian Barry) and former Dundalk player Brian Gartland (with Mark McCadden). The pick of the lot though are Gemma O’Connor’s Why Not a Warrior? brilliantly ghost-written by Sinead Farrell, and Arthur O’Dea’s highly-original Limerick: An Autobiography in Nine Lives. By identifying nine fascinating figures in Limerick hurling history, with a thread of his own family’s history and obsession with the county running throughout too, O’Dea has served up the perfect equaliser and companion read to Henry Martin’s Unlimited Heartbreak from over a decade ago.

