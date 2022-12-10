Irish in the medal hunt at the European Cross Country Championships

There should be medals. One, at least. Two, perhaps. Three, the number the Irish won when hosting the event last year, maybe. But then again, zero is also possible. Such is the nature of the European Cross Country Championships, where any small glitch could mean a day to forget.

Scanning the strength of the Irish challenge relative to their international rivals ahead of Sunday’s event in Piemonte, Italy, it will come as a surprise if they claim any senior medals. In the absence of Fionnuala McCormack and Ciara Mageean, and national champion Sarah Healy targeting the U-23 race, the Irish senior women are unlikely to feature up front, though the men look capable of going one better than their fourth-place finish last year, particularly if Hiko Tonosa fires alongside the trio of returning NCAA athletes – Brian Fay, Cormac Dalton and Barry Keane. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway should prove untouchable in the race for individual honours.