Irish in the medal hunt at the European Cross Country Championships

There should be medals. One, at least. Two, perhaps. Three, the number the Irish won when hosting the event last year, maybe. But then again, zero is also possible. Such is the nature of the European Cross Country Championships, where any small glitch could mean a day to forget.
Scanning the strength of the Irish challenge relative to their international rivals ahead of Sunday’s event in Piemonte, Italy, it will come as a surprise if they claim any senior medals. In the absence of Fionnuala McCormack and Ciara Mageean, and national champion Sarah Healy targeting the U-23 race, the Irish senior women are unlikely to feature up front, though the men look capable of going one better than their fourth-place finish last year, particularly if Hiko Tonosa fires alongside the trio of returning NCAA athletes – Brian Fay, Cormac Dalton and Barry Keane. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway should prove untouchable in the race for individual honours.
The strongest Irish chance, individually and as a team, looks to be in the men’s U-23 race, where last year’s silver medallist Darragh McElhinney is backed by a similar team to the one that claimed gold last year. Added to their ranks is Efrem Gidey, the 22-year-old who won bronze at U-20 level three years ago and who finished a superb sixth at the European Championships in Munich over 10,000m. McElhinney looked majestic when winning the national title in Donegal last month, though standing in his way tomorrow is defending champion Charles Hicks, the Briton who recently claimed the NCAA title.
Sarah Healy will carry the Irish hopes in the women’s U-23 race, while the men’s U-20 race sees one of the best Irish chances in 17-year-old Nick Griggs - backed up by Dean Casey, who smashed the Irish U-20 10,000m record this year.
European Cross Country Championships: Sunday, RTÉ Two, 11am