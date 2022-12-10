Books of the year: The Rodfather is the funniest book since The Van

The Rodfather: Inside the (Ugly, Ridiculous, Hilarious) Beautiful Game with Paul Howard (Sandycove, €22)

At 38, Roddy Collins got his dream job in football as Bohemians coach, the team he supported as a boy. It was a tough gig though. The club was mired in a relegation battle when he took over. He needed a couple of war horses to get him out of trouble: a midfielder and a forward. From a contact in the game, he found two players who had just come back from playing with Hong Kong Rangers.

Collins asked his man in the UK to fax through their names and signatures so he could get them registered before a 5pm Friday transfer deadline. He wanted to play them against Cork City on Sunday. The forward’s name was Dean Martin. “Dean Martin? Are you winding me up?” said Collins. His mate told him to trust him. Collins did, naming the player in his starting XI. “Number eleven,” said the stadium announcer at Turner’s Cross through the loudspeakers, “he’s not a singer, he’s a winger – it’s Dean Martin.” The crowd erupted in laughter.

Collins’ autobiography about his life in football, as a player and manager, might be the funniest book written since Roddy Doyle’s The Van. There’s a laugh on every page. That was to be expected. Collins is the kind of guy you’d love to have in your life. A rogue. Everything’s a jape with him. He oozes charisma and cockiness, but he offsets the arrogance with wonderful self-deprecating humour.

Paul Howard, a friend of Collins for three decades, gets every ounce out of his story, which goes beyond an account of life in the lower leagues of football to something greater, which includes insight into his brother Steve’s world-champion boxing career; hustling a living in working-class Dublin; and his remarkable resilience.

“Roddy, tomorrow is another day,” his wife tells him after another setback. Believing that – despite all the defeats and disasters in his life – is the secret of his happiness.

Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorised!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colourful Superstar by Alan Shipnuck (Simon & Schuster, €22)

Irish golf fans first got to know Phil Mickelson in 1991 when he played as a rookie on the US team trying to win back the Walker Cup at Portmarnock. He caused an international incident when a reporter asked him about hitting a wayward shot into the crowd. “That’s not a place I want to be. The Irish women are not that attractive,” he replied. His remark was heard around the world. When the US team bus left the course, he was forced to step off it and make a filmed apology.

With the cup on a knife edge, Mickelson won the top singles match by hitting a lob wedge – when any other player would have used a putter – on the 18th from a carpark-like lie to two feet to close out his match. “It was madness, really, but that’s the kind of balls he had,” said Paul McGinley, who was a member of the defeated Great Britain & Ireland team. It was vintage Mickelson: the rash commentary, the scandal, the escapology to win at the death. He’s spent three decades in the public eye replaying in different versions the same kind of melodramas.

Alan Shipnuck, who knows Mickelson and his wife personally from decades covering the USPGA Tour, has written an engrossing biography of “Phil the Thrill”, a life like no other, including an epic rivalry with Tiger Woods; throwing Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson under a bus; very public gambling debts; incendiary comments about the breakaway Saudi Arabia golf tour; dodgy Mafia associates; an eye-popping insider-trading escapade; a Ken & Barbie marriage to a college sweetheart; and majestic Major wins.

Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian dug deep to set the gold standard with their Tiger Woods biography in 2018. Shipnuck’s tale about Mickelson is just as good a read.

On Days Like These: My Life in Football by Martin O’Neill (Macmillan, €24)

On the eve of the 1979 League Cup final, Nottingham Forest’s managerial partnership Brian Clough and Peter Taylor corralled their players in a hotel parlour for a drinking session of champagne and orange juice. At midnight one of Forest’s players Archie Gemmill reminded them that the team had a game at Wembley the following day. Taylor rebuked him for being a spoilsport.

Incredibly (or perhaps not), a groggy Forrest won the cup final 3-2. Martin O’Neill admits he still has dreams and nightmares about Clough. He is fascinating about Clough’s managerial magic and also about his fractious relationship with Taylor, a man who struggled with paranoia (who always checked the windows before team meetings in case anyone was eavesdropping).

It’s refreshing to hear O’Neill’s voice come through in his autobiography, which is written without a ghostwriter. He has a lot of ground to cover. He doesn’t hold back, for example, putting the boot in on the Republic of Ireland’s assistant manager Keith Andrews, as he captures the highs (leading Northern Ireland in their glorious 1982 World Cup adventure, amongst others) and lows (such as missing the 1979 European Cup final) during an impressive 50-year career in the game.

The Game: A Journey into the Heart of Sport by Tadhg Coakley (Merrion Press, €16.95)

A friend shared a story with the writer Tadhg Coakley. In June 2002, Waterford defeated Tipperary to win their first Munster hurling title since 1963. After the game, the friend was visiting a family grave when she noticed car after car pulling up to the graveyard. Dozens of people, mostly men, piled out of the cars, many of them crying, eager to talk to the dead about the match. It’s a feeling any sports fan that has lost a loved one who shared their love of sport will understand.

Sport has such a strange pull on us, “the power to conquer a child’s heart and a man’s heart”, as Coakley writes in his meditation about its majesties. He pulls at the threads of his own life – majoring on sports like hurling, soccer, golf and tennis – to explain its mysteries and contradictions and especially the way it leaks into family life, friendship and identity. He draws on the wisdom of other novelists and sportswriters to find some answers, but what sets this wonderful book apart is his refusal to shirk any tackles in addressing sport’s homophobia, sexism and private, painful moments in his own life.

Two Brothers: The Life and Times of Bobby and Jackie Charlton by Jonathan Wilson (Little, Brown, €22)

This is a book that Jonathan Wilson – the Guardian football journalist and author of several excellent books on the game, including the classic Inverting the Pyramid – was born to write. Wilson comes from Up There, the same industrial north-eastern corner of England in which the Charltons, the country’s two great footballing brothers grew up. He has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the game, which he uses effectively in summarising the key events in their lives from the vast resources available. (The yarns about Don Revie, Jack’s coach at Leeds United, are worth paying the book’s price alone.) The glories in their careers are many, including Jack’s unlikely late-flowering as a footballer at the elite level (he was a few weeks short of 30 before getting capped); the 1966 World Cup win; Bobby’s fairy tale 1968 European Cup win; Italia 90 and Jack’s 10-year adventure as Republic of Ireland coach.

There is much poignancy in their stories too: a light went out in Bobby Charlton after the Munich Air Disaster; both men succumbed to dementia (footballers are 3.5 times more likely to die from dementia than the average person); and Wilson writes with a deft touch about a decades-long rift, essentially because their mother, Cissie, didn’t get on with Bobby’s wife.

Messi vs. Ronaldo: One Rivalry, Two GOATs, and the Era That Remade The World’s Great Game by Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg (Mariner, €25)

In 2017, Carlos Bruno, a fitness coach who trained Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting Lisbon as a teenager, paid Ronaldo a visit at Real Madrid’s training ground. Ronaldo’s post-training routines are so extensive that he only emerged three hours after his team’s training session had finished. As the pair walked towards Ronaldo’s sports car, Bruno asked him how was everything at Real Madrid. Ronaldo, the most famous person in the world, according to social media statistics, reached for a printout of his career accomplishments. It took more than 20 minutes, as both men perspired heavily under the baking Madrid sun, for Ronaldo to spell out his achievements. Muhammad Ali had an ego, but Ronaldo’s self-love is surely unrivalled in the history of great sportsmen.

Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg – two Wall Street Journal staffers and authors of the excellent The Club, a book on the birth of the English Premier League – have written an account of Ronaldo’s rivalry with his shorter, more humble nemesis, Lionel Messi. Their dual biography regurgitates familiar stories and detail, and lacks insight into the psychological makeup of what makes Ronaldo so insecure and Messi so surly (both men have skeletons in their family closets). But their book is a lucid, entertaining read and one that excels on the marketing and murky finances that underpins the football industry.

Life Begins in Leitrim: From Kurdistan to Croke Park by Zak Moradi with Niall Kelly (Gill Books, €23)

Zak Moradi’s autobiography is proof that Ireland has five million stories to tell, most of the best ones being immigrant tales. With the help of The42’s editor Niall Kelly, who is a master ghostwriter, Moradi has an extraordinary story to share. He was born in 1991, the ninth of 11 children, during the Gulf War. His parents spent 20 years living in a Kurdish refugee camp outside the Iraq city of Ramadi, encircled with barbed wire, which Moradi says was effectively a prison camp.

Moradi’s description of the veneration of Saddam Hussein, a man who he was brainwashed into loving, is fascinating and deeply troubling, as estimates suggest Hussein’s dictatorship was responsible for the genocide of more than 180,000 Kurdish people. “If your TV is broken, just stick a picture of me in front of it,” Hussein was fond of saying.

That Moradi’s family found sanctuary in Carrick-on-Shannon when he was aged 11 and that he discovered a surrogate family and community in a local Co Leitrim GAA club, wielding an ash hurley, is the stuff of Hollywood.

Expected Goals: The Story of How Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith (HarperCollins, €22)

Football for more than a century was a lad’s world, populated by bullying, banter and a booze culture. It’s something different today. At the top level, its stadiums have been gentrified. It’s a game designed for television viewers. That’s where the money resides. In the pursuit of excellence, clubs have taken to data analysts to get an edge – to get scouts and coaches to trust statistics instead of their gut instinct.

The New York Times football correspondent Rory Smith has written a book about this data revolution. Taking his cue from Moneyball by Michael Lewis, he writes about the people behind the algorithms and metrics so the stats and nerd nonsense doesn’t smother his narrative. In particular, Smith focuses on an academic Chris Anderson and his attempt to infiltrate the game with his numbers magic as well as peppering his research with interesting material on clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Kellie by Kellie Harrington with Roddy Doyle (Gill Books, €22)

As a young girl still in primary school, Kellie Harrington’s life in the flats in Dublin’s inner city was spiralling out of control. She spent her spare time shoplifting, drinking alcohol and doing drugs. Her parents were at their wits’ end with her wayward behaviour so they sent her to London to live for a spell with her aunt and cousins.

When she returned to live again in Dublin, she finally pestered her way into a boxing gym in Finglas for sparring sessions in the ring. This being the turn of the millennium, the sport was still largely a male preserve. She fell immediately in love with the sport. It was the making of her. “I wanted to change – I must have wanted to change,” she writes. Harrington’s subsequent road to a gold medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics – brought to life by Roddy Doyle as the wordsmith – unsurprisingly won this year’s An Post Sports Book of the Year Award.

Be Good, Love Brian: Growing up with Brian Clough by Craig Bromfield (Mudlark, €19)

One of the surprise books on the shortlist for this year’s prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award is Craig Bromfield’s story about his unlikely relationship with Brian Clough, the legendary, two-time European Cup-winning manager with Nottingham Forrest. Bromfield, 11, and his 12-year-old stepbrother, first met Clough outside the Forrest team hotel in Sunderland on a winter’s morning in 1984. On a whim, Clough took the pair – who had been begging and living with an abusive stepfather – into his home, where Craig Bromfield lived for nine years until a betrayal. Bromfield’s charming tale about those years offers fascinating, untold insight into Clough’s generosity and gruffness.