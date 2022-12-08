Another chapter in Mercy-Glanmire rivalry

There could be another shake-up at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League this weekend, as DCU Mercy look to draw level with defending champions The Address UCC Glanmire on Saturday afternoon.

“A great rivalry has built up between the two clubs over the last decade,” said DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle. “It’s always a great game and this should prove no different. We’re really looking forward to the challenge ahead of us."

His opposite number Mark Scannell is equally effusive.

“Our games against DCU Mercy are always exciting and a real test of where we are as a team. We will have to be prepared and very focused to get a result against the best defence in the league.”

With two of the top three squaring off, Trinity Meteors will have eyes on sole possession of top spot when they welcome Ulster University to Dublin. And a chance presents itself for Waterford Wildcats to claw themselves closer to the top of the table.

They face a cup quarter-final rematch with Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, a prospect that head coach Tommy O’Mahony knows will be a tougher assignment than a week ago: “We had an epic battle against them in the cup last weekend. I’m sure both teams will make several adjustments from last week and it will be a different game. They have three Irish internationals, as well Americans that can cause havoc. We understand we need to stay tuned in for the full match as any lapses will be severely punished like they were last time."

“They scored 36-points in transition last week and so immediately we know that’s an area we know we’ll need to improve on this week to come away with a win,” countered Celtics head coach Karl Kilbride.

There’s a Cork derby at Fr Mathews arena where Singleton SuperValu Brunell will try to end a three-game losing streak against i3PT Fr Mathews. Niamh Dwyer is asking her Mathews players for renewed focus. “Brunell is always a big game, but even more so after last weekend. We will have to put in 40 minutes of basketball to get a result.”

Meanwhile, in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, the leaders of the North and South conference meet on Saturday evening when University of Galway Maree and Belfast Star face off in the aftermath of a titanic National Cup quarter-final just a week ago.

“Obviously it’s not ideal playing the same team back-to-back weekends, but such is the way the cup draw fell," said UG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley. “We’ll need to prepare physically and mentally if we’re to put it up to Belfast,”

St.Vincents are riding the crest of a wave after advancing to their first InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final in 17 years. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are tasked with putting a quick end to their momentum. “Tralee is a team full of quality players, most of them who were part of great success they had last season. So, they have both quality and experience,” says head coach Josko Srzic.

Energywise Ireland Neptune look to bounce back to form after cup defeat when EJ Sligo All-Stars visit Cork. “December can be a tough time of year to focus entirely on basketball with college, work and family commitments so we will look to find the right balance over the next few weeks to keep guys mentally fresh and enthusiastic for challenges ahead,” said head coach Colin O’Reilly.

Neptune's conquerers DBS Eanna won't be taking Moycullen lightly, vows head coach Darren McGovern.

“Moycullen have made some changes and look to be on a pathway to more wins after picking up a good win at home recently. We have to keep focusing on ourselves and keep finding our groove in games."

