All Net - The Irish Examiner Basketball Show: Evolving Éanna, West's awake, plotting the future

DBS Éanna veteran Mark Reynolds and DCU Mercy's Hannah Thornton join Conor Meany and Kieran Shannon on this week's show.
Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 15:27

- The new resolve of a changed Éanna 

- Are Maree for real?

- Neptune's defensive issues 

- Progress with the women's programme 

- What makes a pro?

- Could Irish basketball work an academy structure?

And much more....

